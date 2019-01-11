John could be your new country voice of Ireland

THE ever-talented West Belfast musician John Rafferty will battle it out on TG4’s Glór Tíre talent show in the coming weeks as he looks to become Ireland’s next big country music star.

Industry heavyweights reviewed video performances from singers across the country in the search and have narrowed it down to a final six.

Whiterock man John then spent a number of days at the Quays Bar in Galway recording his segment of the show having been personally selected as a performing partner by the inimitable Johnny Brady.

Voting began with the opening episode that aired on Tuesday, and John’s performances will be fully broadcast on Tuesday 26th.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, John said the show was a massive career opportunity.

“It’s more exposure than anything,” he said.

“It’s a TG4 show, which is mainly down south, and it’s good coverage because I want to break into the south in a way. This TV show will be a great platform to get my name out there and to get heard.

“It’s crazy. I’m a big fan of Johnny Brady, he’s super singer and the band that he’s working with are super talented, so to get to work with him is amazing.”

He continued: “It has been really good. It was hard getting used to the TV cameras and being involved in the whole makeup thing, but it’s good craic. I was getting slegged about the makeup the whole day, but it was good craic. It’s all part and parcel of the show.

“The whole experience has been phenomenal. You really feel like a star in the way that they treat you.”

No stranger to competition, John is a three-time winner of our own Best of the West contest, but he insists he is not overly concerned about a victory on this occasion. However, he admits that it “would be a big bonus” and is asking the people of Belfast to give him their support.

“For me it’s about networking and the doors it could open,” he said.

“There was a girl on last year called Chantelle Patton, she didn’t win it but she ended up in Nashville this year – that’s the kind doors it could open.

“If local people support me it would be great. Even winning Best of the West three years in a row was crazy, it really takes you aback when people are voting for you. I would love a wee push on this one. It would be really much appreciated. If local people get behind you it’s a nice feeling.”

Glór Tíre will be shown on TG4 each Tuesday at 9.30pm. To vote for John text GLOR6 to 60999, or call 0901 656610 6.