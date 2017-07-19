It’s on yer bike for a sponsored spin cycle for South Africa trip

STAFF and young people from New Lodge Youth Centre recently have taken part in a sponsored spin cycle to raise much-needed funds to support a trip to South Africa later this year.

The group are due to travel to Durban for two weeks in November, where they will help build a primary school and a children’s play park for a small village.

Youth leader Paddy Doyle explained more about their fundraising efforts.

“We need to raise money for materials and equipment,” he said. “Any money raised will help fund that and our trip to South Africa.

“We will also help to teach English and Maths in a local school and be involved in cultural activities, mixing both Irish culture with African Zulu culture.

“We thought a sponsored spin cycle was a perfect idea. All the lads have really got involved and worked hard to raise money.

“It’s a big thanks to everyone who supported us. The money raised will go a long way in supporting our work in South Africa.”

Another fundraiser is also planned for August 19, when the group will take part in a sponsored walk to Newcastle.