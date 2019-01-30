‘Is That Too Hot’ gives theatre goers a much needed lift out of the January gloom

LIMPING into the last few days of the longest month, myself and other theatre goers were in the same frame of mind as we headed for The MAC theatre on Friday night eager for some comic relief as we took a pew for Is That Too Hot?

Set in the world of hairdryers, rollers, straighters and all things beauty, staff and clients are treated more as family at West Belfast based Buns ‘R’ Us owned by Roisin’s Gallagher’s character Olive. Written by Patricia Gormley and directed by Alan McKee, the play begins to a backdrop of Abba’s Money, Money, Money, as final demand letters are piling up at the business but Olive is keen to keep on trucking and put on a brave face for her staff and loyal customers. Christina Nelson plays a total of four characters in the production including enthusiastic but scatty trainee Jolene, nearby fold resident and ‘the road’ gossip Granny Eileen, Mrs Hughes with notions above her station and Cryin’ Air stewardess Chelsea Marie who has an imminent wedding to plan. Such is Christina’s talent to twist, turn, gurn and transform herself from a 15-year-old to a grouchy, rollator reliant octogenarian and back to the fur hat wearing, buttoned up Mrs Hughes had my companion asking: “Is that still the same actress?”

What Patricia has created with her second offering is detailing just how much hair salons are part and parcel of community life. They are a haven for gossip, catch ups and for many of our elderly neighbours the place to go to for a hot cup of tea, their coat to be taken off and hung up and a weekly rinse and ‘set’ with the obligatory stacks of “lacquer”.

Roisin and Christina work and bounce off each other brilliantly and there is a particularly heart felt and tender scene between Olive and Mrs Hughes that isn’t played for laughs as we reach the final, rousing act.

Belly laughs, a few tears and rooting for the character of Olive made for a great night’s theatre and proved the perfect tonic as a standing ovation for all involved showed just how much the audience lapped up the story. We definitely haven’t seen the end of these characters.



‘Is That Too Hot’ runs at The MAC theatre until February 10. For ticket information telephone 02890 739074 or visit www/themaclive.com