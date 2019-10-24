Investors sought for Belfast Media Group

SINN Féin MLA Máirtín Ó Muilleoir is seeking an investor or buyer for his Belfast Media Group news organisation.

The West Belfast-based group publishes the Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News and the Irish Echo in New York.

Mr Ó Muilleoir said with the “decline in print media” and falling advertising revenue it was time for a “new chapter” with a “progressive partner or purchaser” who could build for the future.

He described the Andersonstown News and North Belfast News as “institutions”, which provides a first class news service “while building up the community they serve”.

Mr Ó Muilleoir said he had started with the Belfast Media Group team and partners on Tuesday to agree the “best way” to secure jobs and attract fresh investment to ensure a “sustainable business”.

He said that was the best way to ensure the titles could continue to provide “top-quality” news, adding that it was business as usual then and that he was” confident of a positive outcome”.

Reacting to the development, Andersonstown News columnist and political commentator Andrée Murphy said that the Belfast Media Group gives “voice to the voiceless” and provides “platforms to those most hidden and dispossessed.”