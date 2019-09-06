Inspirational Youth Awards 2019 kicks off

THE Andersonstown News is set to honour our young people with the paper’s fourth Inspirational Youth of the West Awards.

The awards will highlight and draw attention to all the good and inspiring work that our young people do – and which is sometimes overlooked – and we’ll shine a big light on our youth (18 and under) who make West Belfast such a wonderful place to live.

Everyone recognises that the youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow, so we need your help to find the most inspirational in an array of categories that includes football, hurling, education, charity fundraising and carer amongst many, many others.

We are seeking nominations across 28 categories so we can draw up a shortlist of three outstanding contenders from each. Our readers will then vote for the most inspirational young person in each category.

There will then be a special evening of celebration for our high achieving youth in the Devenish Complex on Friday 8th November.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank our generous sponsors: Kennedy Centre, Workforce Training Services, SAG Credit Union, Noel Grimley Electrics Ltd, McDonald’s Westwood, and Specsavers Park Centre.

Our premier partner is the Kennedy Centre. John Jones, Kennedy Centre Manager, said: “Every day here in the Kennedy Centre we see first hand the inspirational youth of West Belfast and we couldn’t be more delighted than to have teamed up with the Andersonstown News for the fourth year as the premier partner in this prestigious event.

“It’s very important to showcase and praise these young people who make such an impact in the area and make us all proud to be from West Belfast.” He added: “We look forward to the nomination process and we especially look forward to the award ceremony so we can cheer on our inspirational youth.”

Nominations are now open online (See page 15 for categories) and nominations will close on Friday September 27th at 12 noon.

To nominate please go to www.belfastmediagroup.com/ inspirationalyouth

Please follow and like us: