Online February 19, 2019

Image of the day, Tuesday February 19

Ioana Petcu-Colan and Richard Guthrie of the Ulster Orchestra are welcomed by Coliste Feirste pupils Abby Nic Meanman and Fiona N Cathmhaoil to the official opening of the school's magnificent new sports and science facilities Ioana Petcu-Colan and Richard Guthrie of the Ulster Orchestra are welcomed by Coliste Feirste pupils Abby Nic Meanman and Fiona N Cathmhaoil to the official opening of the school's magnificent new sports and science facilities
By Mark Jones
