Online February 12, 2019

Image of the day, Tuesday February 12

Why did the chicken cross the road? To duck up the side streets, of course. Puddle Duck and Chloe out for their daily dander in Skegoneill Avenue. Chloe is kept by a local family and has struck up an unlikely friendship with the male mallard Why did the chicken cross the road? To duck up the side streets, of course. Puddle Duck and Chloe out for their daily dander in Skegoneill Avenue. Chloe is kept by a local family and has struck up an unlikely friendship with the male mallard
By Thomas McMullan
