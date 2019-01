Renowned human rights activist Clara Reilly looks on as Belfast Lord Mayor Deirdre Hargey and West Belfast MP Paul Maskey unveil the sign at the newly-named Groves Reilly Corner – Coirnéal Groves Reilly – on the site of the former Andersonstown Barracks. Clara’s co-campaigner and friend Emma Groves passed away in 2007. Looking on are Louth TD Gerry Adams and Emma’s daughter, Rita Groves.

Image by Jim Corr