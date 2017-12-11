Icy conditions continue to cause disruption across the city

4 SHARES Share Tweet

FREEZING temperatures have resulted in school closures across the city as snow and ice continue to cause disruption.

Parents are being urged to contact their children’s schools for information while the icy weather continues. Meanwhile, flights have been cancelled from George Best City Airport and Belfast International. Motorists are being urged to exercise caution as a yellow weather warning for ice and snow remains in place until this afternoon.

Since the first flurries of snow fell on Thursday night many of the roads have since become passable. However, minor roads remain difficult to navigate and footpaths in residential areas are treacherous.

Temperatures plummeted to below across the north last night, with a low of -10C recorded in Katesbridge, County Down.