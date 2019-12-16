‘I will face this cancer fight head on’: MLA Fra

WEST Belfast MLA Fra McCann says it is “crucial” that men experiencing any difficulty with their health “see their doctor”, as he comes to terms with the diagnosis that he has advanced prostate cancer.

The veteran republican urged those who may be in two minds about seeking medical attention to do so as “seeking the proper medical advice could defeat this thing”.

Diagnosed two weeks ago, the Sinn Féin MLA told the Andersonstown News that he had been experiencing difficulties with passing urine “for well over a year”, but just continued on with his daily day-to-day life.

“I had been having difficulties going to the toilet, it was basically little or nothing coming out,” he said. “I only have one kidney and I thought at the time that I was suffering from a kidney infection and that it would pass. I just continued to live life as I always lived it.

“I went to the GP around two months ago for a prostate examination and was told that it was ‘greatly enlarged’. The doctor said he would set about ‘red flagging an appointment’ for me to attend hospital in the meantime.

“I was still going to do my job. I was still coming to work but at night I was pacing the floors in pain. Around ten days ago, my partner Janette on the Monday, said ‘that’s it, go to the hospital’. They put a catheter in and brought me to the City Hospital. I was told my kidney had stopped functioning and that I had renal failure. They told me if I hadn’t have come in I would’ve been dead by the Tuesday,” he said.

Fra was told five days later that he had advanced prostate cancer.

“The consultant said there was no easy way to tell me but it’s prostate cancer, “it’s incurable but treatable”.

“It has spread to the bones in my lower back and lymph glands. I have to go back for a scan on December 27 to see if it has spread anywhere else”.

Speaking from the Sinn Féin offices in Sevastopol Street were Fra has helped his constituents for decades, the 66-year-old said when he was told of his diagnosis he was in “shock”, but that “you come to terms with it right away as your thoughts immediately turn to your family.”

“I actually feel ok. Had I not gone to the hospital on the Monday I would probably have been dead by the Tuesday. I don’t feel any different. I don’t know what is going on in my insides. Mentally though I have my head all over it.”

He continued: “In my life I’ve faced many trials and tribulations. I have no doubt I will meet this the way I met those and that’s certainly important, it’s important to my family.

“My close friend Danny Lavery from North Belfast he was diagnosed with the same thing three weeks before I was, he has been a tower of strength for me. My family have rallied around me.

“I have had such support from texts, phone calls; I’ve been stopped in the street. As an Irish republican I have an republican family who have shown their support. Seán Crowe TD from Dublin who also suffers from it has sent his support also.

“Most men are macho by their very nature – it’s crucial that any signs of difficulty is caught head on. I have to say from the moment I walked through the doors of the hospital, the treatment I received, the help, the advice was second to none.

“I came out of the hospital and joined the picket line at the Grosnevor Road with the striking health staff.

“I knew most of the people there and I support the doctors and nurses, the health staff trying to get a decent wage. I can’t sing their praises enough. I’m very much up for this fight. I’ve faced challenges in my life, from being interned at 17, being on the blanket. Being told you have advanced prostate cancer, well I’ve accepted that challenge. It’s these challenges that are part of who you are.”

Please follow and like us: