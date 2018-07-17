Hundreds turn out to show their support for Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey following attacks on their homes

HUNDREDS of people turned out in force to show their support for Gerry Adams and Sinn Féin northern secretary Bobby Storey after their West Belfast homes were attacked on Friday night.

The rally, which was held at the former Andersonstown barracks site, heard Mr Adams say he wanted those behind the attack to “step up, explain yourself, justify your actions, stand over what you have done and explain the rationale behind it”.

Mr Storey told the crowds he was “overwhelmed” by their support and said that dissidents would not deflect Sinn Féin’s strategy.

“These people need to go back to wherever they come from,” he said. “You see this despair and frustration that they are taking out in their lack of strategy on everyone else, they need to understand from us – we have been at this a very long time, we are on a particular journey, republicanism is developing across the island, we are on a road to a new and modern and united Ireland and nothing will deflect us. We haven’t been deflected before and they need to get that message.”

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald also addressed those in attendance.

“Unlike the cowards who attacked their family homes, Gerry and Bobby are true and fine republicans and they we will stand firm against anyone who attempts to drag us backwards, against anyone who attempts to stop our march to a new united Ireland,” she said.

“The people who launched these attack are enemies of the people, they are enemies of the peace, they are enemies who are working against the interests of their own community.”

Mrs McDonald referred to dissident posters that have been erected saying ‘Gerry we’re not going anywhere’.

“Well, you got that in one. You certainly aren’t going anywhere. So listen up to those who aren’t going anywhere, because we aren’t going away.

“The stakes are high and the journey is clear and the people of Belfast and Derry and beyond deserve better than mindless thuggery, deserve better than mindless hypocrisy and lack of courage. The people of Belfast and Derry and beyond deserve decisive, forward-looking republican leadership and that is what they have in Sinn Féin, in Bobby Storey and in Gerry Adams.”

