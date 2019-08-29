Housing staff will be back in Riverdale

SINN Féin MLA Alex Maskey says staff and contractors from Victoria Housing Estates are set to return to work in the coming days after services were withdrawn in Riverdale following reported threats to its staff.

Mr Maskey said it was his understanding that no threats were made to the housing charity by any organisation and that staff should be allowed to return to work without any issue to allow them to carry out repairs, in some cases, essential repairs to Victoria Housing property.

“I wouldn’t want any kind of threat hanging over any staff member, I know there is ongoing repair works being carried out in the area and this should be allowed to continue and that there be no further disruption,” he

said.

“I have spoken with Victoria Housing Estates and staff will be back to carry out their work in the coming days.”

In their statement Victoria Housing Estates said it had withdrawn services in the Riverdale/Finaghy area after its staff had received threats. It said it would work with “local representatives to find a resolution and get services resumed.”

The housing charity said that as a result of the threat to its staff and contactors “we have withdrawn all services from the area until further notice.

“We understand our tenants’ frustration at having services withdrawn, however we take the safety and security of our employees and contractors very seriously and will not be providing services under these circumstances. We will continue to work with local representatives to find a resolution and get services resumed as soon as possible.”