Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2019
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
West Belfast’s Greatest Hits
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
October 24, 2019
House of Hopla
Basketball legend Dave Hopla with film Director Marc Mulholland at the ‘House of Hopla’ documentary premiere in the Devenish Complex
By Jim Corr
Please follow and like us:
Double-header weekend ahead for Star after Fulton masterclass
What happens in our garden when a star falls to earth
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Squinter
@squinteratn
Nigel Dodds pleading with Boris Johnson today: 'Please let us get our heads together...' He and his party have had…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 minutes ago
24 October 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@ThomasByrneTD
: Fg seats empty on a debate on children's hospital
twitter.com/fiannafailpart…
45 minutes ago
24 October 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@CDCHistory
: 1966 London betting office
pic.twitter.com/n03MOBvqL4
4 hours ago
24 October 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@USDTYouthTeam
: YP from Upper Springfield dominating the sports pages of
@ATownNews
this week great to see
#rolemodels
#sport
#youth
#po…
6 hours ago
24 October 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@barrabest
: Dozens of bottlenose dolphins chasing the Rathlin Island Ferry between Ballycastle and Rathlin Island, County Antrim. Video…
6 hours ago
24 October 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@Anthonymarley1
: 🏀 Class event!👏👏
twitter.com/puntersg/statu…
8 hours ago
24 October 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@cmcparland91
: Investors sought for Belfast Media Group
belfastmediagroup.com/investors-soug…
via
@ATownNews
9 hours ago
24 October 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@cricky36
:
@puntersg
😳😳
twitter.com/myracingtips/s…
9 hours ago
24 October 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Daily Belfast:
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
9 hours ago
24 October 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
Investors sought for Belfast Media Group
belfastmediagroup.com/investors-soug…
via
@ATownNews
10 hours ago
24 October 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@DecLawn
: Delighted to have such a great cast on this. And grateful to everyone who told us their stories over the last year. https://t.…
12 hours ago
24 October 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@ATownNews
: Keep On Running
belfastmediagroup.com/keep-on-runnin…
via
@ATownNews
@BrianKingston
@puntersg
@cmcparland91
@CiaraQuinn01
13 hours ago
24 October 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FailteFeirste
: MASSIVE HALLOWEEN Fireworks Display tomorrow night Friday 25th October at
@theparkcentre
!!! 💥5pm Peppa Pig, Monsters I…
13 hours ago
24 October 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Was at the premiere screening of
#HouseofHopla
funded by
@NIScreen
at
@TheDevenish
Complex, a film by
@ScramFilms
@marcmulho…
13 hours ago
24 October 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ATLUTD
: We're running out of words. So let's just use this: 👑 Congrats
@JosefMartinez17
on winning MLS Goal of the Year! https://t.co/…
23 hours ago
23 October 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@JamesMcCarthy97
:
@andreemurphy
@ATownNews
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
@newbelfast
@puntersg
I had the pleasure of spending a number of weeks…
24 hours ago
23 October 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@andreemurphy
: The .
@ATownNews
and Belfast Media Group give voice to the voiceless and platforms to those most hidden and dispossessed.…
1 day ago
23 October 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RIP Tommy
twitter.com/PiarsaighOg/st…
1 day ago
23 October 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@newschambers
: Preaching Brexit by quoting Michael Collins is the only twist left outstanding this year, I guess. Tick it off the check…
1 day ago
23 October 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@_SJPeace_
: He has Cerebral Palsy and wanted to skate board so his mom created this for him so that he could. MY HEART 😭❤ Mother Of T…
1 day ago
23 October 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@puntersg
: END OF AN ERA for Clarke's Fresh Fruit on the Springfield Road who close their doors at 5pm today. Fond memories my Saturday…
1 day ago
23 October 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@puntersg
: END OF AN ERA for Clarke's Fresh Fruit on the Springfield Road who close their doors at 5pm today. Fond memories my Saturday…
2 days ago
23 October 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: END OF AN ERA for Clarke's Fresh Fruit on the Springfield Road who close their doors at 5pm today. Fond memories my Saturday…
2 days ago
23 October 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@colettebrowne
: List of the DUP’s achievements while propping up the Tory government: - Same sex marriage legalised ✅ - Abortion decri…
2 days ago
22 October 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@UlsterGAA
: The
@AIB_GAA
Ulster Club Hurling Championship continues next weekend with semi final fixtures across Junior, Intermediate &…
3 days ago
21 October 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Keep On Running
belfastmediagroup.com/keep-on-runnin…
via
@ATownNews
@BrianKingston
@puntersg
@cmcparland91
@CiaraQuinn01
3 days ago
21 October 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Pipe-bomb device found in West Belfast
belfastmediagroup.com/pipe-bomb-devi…
via
@ATownNews
@Arder_C
@puntersg
@cmcparland91
@CiaraQuinn01
3 days ago
21 October 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
If we learned anything from today's Ulster Club Football Championship game is that it's hat season
4 days ago
20 October 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Won't make it to Corrigan Park today but best wishes to
@Cargin_Gac
. Big ask after two epic encounters v…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 days ago
20 October 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
I think it's unanimous
@SkyAdamSmith
more domestic good fights than ppv crap, especially promoting a potentially le…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 days ago
19 October 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@ApplejacksCafe
: Our wee girl was absolutely star struck today when
@Tommymac90
brought the big belt into Glen Parent and Youth in West…
1 week ago
16 October 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: Could your organisation make a difference? First tenders now open for Communities in Transition project. For more infor…
1 week ago
15 October 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/5n8DNqFfyd
2 weeks ago
10 October 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Please give me the drug I need
belfastmediagroup.com/please-give-me…
via
@ATownNews
2 weeks ago
07 October 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@ardoynegac
: NORTH BELFAST tune in tonight’s
@BBCTheOneShow
7pm to see the
@ardoynegac
ladies lift the
@FeileBelfast
Cribby championship…
2 weeks ago
07 October 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@ConorBarnes1972
: A minutes silence impeccably observed for
@ardoynegac
President Jimmy McLaughlin at tonight’s under 14 championship ga…
3 weeks ago
03 October 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/JGXSW79bh8
3 weeks ago
03 October 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: Are you a small community/volutary organisation in need of capital funding?
@CommunitiesNI
has teamed up with @cooperat…
1 month ago
23 September 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
Visited the East Germany museum today. My mate who was with me reckons they were better off than he was in 80s Ball…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 month ago
21 September 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/Np65ySJOnB
1 month ago
12 September 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
@boyler67
@bronaghboyle1
pic.twitter.com/XaAJ3pE6Ip
2 months ago
02 September 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/YhVLqt3zuN
2 months ago
22 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
‘Fighting man’ Sullivan riding the wave in the paid ranks
belfastmediagroup.com/fighting-man-s…
@sullivan_damien
@espn
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 months ago
02 August 2019
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by