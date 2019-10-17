House of Hopla: A story about Belfast, basketball and brotherhood

‘HOUSE of Hopla’ described by local film-maker and basketball fanatic, Marc Mulholland of SCRAM Films, is a story about NBA shooting coach Dave Hopla and his time here in Belfast in the early 1980s telling a story of basketball and a brotherhood that has lasted a lifetime with St Gall’s Basketball Club.

“Back then, basketball was alive and kicking in the heart of Andersonstown,” said Marc.

“St Gall’s Basketball Club was at the peak of competition across the island competing in the top-flight national leagues of Basketball Ireland.

“St Gall’s games, on any giving night, drew crowds of hundreds packing the old Andersonstown Leisure Centre gym to the rafters along with local rivals Star of the Sea and Sporting Belfast in the Kerry Inn (now The Devenish).

“It was a golden age of basketball that needs to be remembered as I think it will help unlock the keys to a really bright future for the sport.”

He added: “The troubles had an impact, but basketball was a really positive outlet for local communities and people flocked to watch their local gladiators play the best of teams from across the country.

“The icing on the cake was the exciting imported players coming from the United States who would show off their silky skills, slam dunks and shooting talent.

“In the early 1980s there was one American that broke the mould and left a lasting impression, not only in West Belfast, but on the generations of players across the island of Ireland. That was NBA shooting coach Dave Hopla who starred in St Gall’s line-up for three seasons in the early 1980s. That’s what House of Hopla tries to capture: Dave’s story of Belfast, basketball and a brotherhood that has lasted his lifetime.”

Film-maker Marc Mulholland honed his craft with Ridley Scott Associates and worked across film projects before focusing his career in Belfast, helping to bring the first ever Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic to Belfast in 2017 and 2018 and broadcasting the event live from the SSE Arena Belfast on CBS Sports Network.

Marc always knew what great impact basketball can have.

“This is hopefully just the beginning of many great stories to come,” he revealed.

“I was brought up in a basketball family, I didn’t know any different.

“St Gall’s Basketball was my education on how you were meant treat people within your community.

“Saturday nights became all about the big game and really the community was your extended family. I was lucky to see behind the scenes of a club that sadly isn’t around anymore, but I can see how it had an impact on the landscape of basketball for years to come after it has been long gone.

“St Gall’s basketball was the birthplace of Dave Hopla’s legacy. Dave’s skill in teaching shooting became an art form which has impacted every person he has taught since returning regularly after those golden years and it was important for me as a filmmaker to try and capture that legacy and that brotherhood.

“It is amazing to think how many young people have shared the same shooting coach as some of the world’s best players such as, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Ray Allen, Jason Kidd and recently rookie sensation Zion Williamson.

“He has also had spells coaching in the NBA with, current NBA champions, Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks and recently the Detroit Pistons.”

The Devenish Complex is the perfect setting for this premiere screening as it once was at the heart of the basketball community known as the famous ‘Kerry Inn’.

“I want to thank Jim Conlon, Caroline and team at The Devenish for helping premiere the ‘House of Hopla’,” Marc added.

“I played basketball here when I was younger and watched the teams draw crowds for local derbies with Sporting Belfast, St Gall’s and Star of the Sea.

“It’s so fitting that the story comes full circle here and I hope the community will return to The Devenish to relive memories of the past.

“A special thanks to our screening event partners in DRUIDS (druidsgolf.co.uk) for helping us with our limited edition exclusive ‘House of Hopla’ merchandise, which we hope to have available at the screening.”

Get your free tickets for the Premiere Screening of SCRAM Films documentary ‘House of Hopla’ funded by NI Screens short film fund at Eventbrite.co.uk at The Devenish Complex at 7:30pm on October 23.