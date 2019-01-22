Hoax device alert sees residents evacuated in sub-zero temperatures

A number of residents from the Springfield Road area in West Belfast have been allowed to return to their homes following the discovery of a suspicious object last night.

The Springfield Road and Lanark Way were closed for a time as a controlled explosion was carried out by army technical officers on the suspicious object, which was later deeclared to be an elaborate hoax. Residents were allowed to return to their homes around 12.30am on the coldest night of the winter so far.

West Belfast SDLP representative Gerard McDonald said he was “disgusted” by the actions of those behind the disruption.

“This was a disgraceful throwback to a time that we had thought we left behind,” he said. “All that has been achieved with this device is disruption for motorists and local residents who want to go about their daily lives without the threat of violence hanging over them. The people of Belfast want to move forward in peace and the SDLP stands firms against those who would seek to drag us back to the past.”

Inspector Natalie McNally added: “I know this was a disruptive evening for the whole community and I would thank everyone for their patience while we worked to make the area safe. I would appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1196 of 21/1/19.”

Please follow and like us: