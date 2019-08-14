Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
West Belfast’s Greatest Hits
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
August 14, 2019
Heroes and Superheroes
Real heroes meet fantasy heroes as firefighters chat with Batman and Superman at a community event in the New Lodge
By Jim Corr
Please follow and like us:
Countdown to greatest event of the summer
Rossa in bonus territory ahead of Dunloy test: Murphy
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Gerard 'Cribby' Mulhern
@puntersg
Missed Derry penalty kills both bets 🤢
facebook.com/14938544775192…
1 hour ago
16 August 2019
Gerard 'Cribby' Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ATownNews
: only 2 weeks to go...
#WestBelfastGreatestHits
RAB McCULLOUGH Live at The Devenish Saturday, 31st August Tickets NOW ON SALE…
1 hour ago
16 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
only 2 weeks to go...
#WestBelfastGreatestHits
RAB McCULLOUGH Live at The Devenish Saturday, 31st August Tickets NO…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
16 August 2019
Gerard 'Cribby' Mulhern
@puntersg
West Belfast's Greatest Hits -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/ded7AipmXN
2 hours ago
16 August 2019
Gerard 'Cribby' Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ATownNews
:
@jo_seos77
@DKMS_uk
@AnthonyNolan
@irish_news
@FailteFeirste
Great News
@puntersg
3 hours ago
16 August 2019
Gerard 'Cribby' Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@jo_seos77
: Looks like my bloods are good enough to be put into the donor list. I wud implore everybody get tested. It takes mins & cud…
3 hours ago
16 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@jo_seos77
: Looks like my bloods are good enough to be put into the donor list. I wud implore everybody get tested. It takes mins & cud…
3 hours ago
16 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
only 2 weeks to go...
#WestBelfastGreatestHits
@KennedySinger
Live at The Devenish Saturday, 31st August Tickets NO…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 hours ago
16 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
So happy
@itvfootball
got rights to show
@LaLiga
!
@AthleticClub
v
@FCBarcelona
up soon!
3 hours ago
16 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
🔰 Greatest Singer 🔰 Greatest Song 🔰 Greatest Songwriter 🔰 Greatest Performer/Act 🔰 Greatest Folk Perfromer 🔰 Greate…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 hours ago
16 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
All set for this evening's Antrim SHC game between
@naomhgall
and
@loughgielgac
pic.twitter.com/xPCE2EOsaR
4 hours ago
16 August 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@jamesdoleman
: Jeremy Corbyn, the hero of financial markets. Must admit, didn't see that one coming.
#InterestingTimes
https://t.co/a9…
7 hours ago
16 August 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
Jim normally writes songs about the Orange Order and Soldier F, but to be fair to him I think he has absolutely nai…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
9 hours ago
16 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
#WestBelfastGreatestHits
You can now buy tickets for this event online at
belfastmediagroup.com
…/west-belfasts-…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
11 hours ago
16 August 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
#WestBelfastGreatestHits
You can now buy tickets for this event online at
belfastmediagroup.com
…/west-belfasts-greatest-hits…/
11 hours ago
16 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/HIrfMR0FJH
1 day ago
15 August 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@newbelfast
: Proud of the New Lodge community which turned out tonight to stand united against thuggery. Proud to stand with them. https…
1 day ago
15 August 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@ayebelfast
: Do you live in
#NorthBelfast
BT13 or BT14?
@tascitnb
CHALLENGING CONVERSATIONS starts again late August. Dialogue, skills t…
1 day ago
15 August 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@Ligoniel_LIA
: The shelves are be emptied just as quick as
@NBAPAdvice
are getting donations in. The school holidays and the 5 week wait…
1 day ago
15 August 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@SFNorthBelfast
: Some training opportunities coming up through the CORE project at the Ashton Centre in September. If you know anyone wh…
1 day ago
15 August 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@cliftonvillefc
: Cliftonville FC paid further respects to Tommy Breslin in the company of his family and friends at an emotional Solitud…
1 day ago
15 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@FeileBelfast
: A FÉILE NEVER TO BE FORGOTTEN! Super column by
@andreemurphy
in this week’s
@ATownNews
“This week every generation of…
2 days ago
14 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@GaryLineker
: What is the point of extra-time? Not sure what it adds, especially something bordering on a pre-season friendly. Straight…
2 days ago
14 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@FeileBelfast
: IT’S OFFICIAL: FÉILE 2019 BIGGEST TO DATE Work under way to make 2020 an even bigger Féile! Excellent feature in this w…
2 days ago
14 August 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@FootyAccums
: The last time Wimbledon played MK Dons, the EFL fined them for refusing to acknowledge the “Dons” in either the matchday p…
2 days ago
14 August 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
FT and
@NaomhEannaCLG
retain their Division One status following a seven point win over
@AghagallonGAA
.…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 days ago
12 August 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
HT and
@NaomhEannaCLG
are five ahead of
@AghagallonGAA
as they look to secure their Division One status for next season
4 days ago
12 August 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@briang2812
: horse racing facing the same problems. Cost of entry is a severe deterrent and both HRI and GAA need to realise this... htt…
4 days ago
12 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@UlsterWildlife
: Did you know 28 species of marine mammals have been spotted around our coast, including a humpback whale, tail slapping…
1 week ago
08 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: 1/ As the tension around the anti-community New Lodge Bonfire continues, a street carnival is taking place a number of…
1 week ago
08 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@jjnorthbelfast
: Family fun day, true face of New Lodge and North Belfast
#community
pic.twitter.com/ivhY2M6ALQ
1 week ago
08 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@angie_mervyn
: Fantastic line up at Scribes
@rockbarbelfast
@molloy1916
another fantastic event!
@FeileBelfast
@WestBelfastPB
@…
1 week ago
08 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Powerful!
#FeileDanceNight
pic.twitter.com/XxsPzj5TNk
1 week ago
08 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
‘Fighting man’ Sullivan riding the wave in the paid ranks
belfastmediagroup.com/fighting-man-s…
@sullivan_damien
@espn
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Conlan and Ruiz make weight ahead of sold-out showdown
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-and-rui…
pic.twitter.com/yQ2o0lQ2xL
2 weeks ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McComb confident he will roar to victory against ‘Le Lion’
belfastmediagroup.com/mccomb-confide…
@sugarseantl
@espn
@MTKGlobal
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Meli planning to build title momentum
belfastmediagroup.com/meli-planning-…
@MTKGlobal
@trboxing
@FeileBelfast
@ATownNews
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Talking over for Conlan and Ruiz ahead of Féile blockbuster
belfastmediagroup.com/talking-over-f…
pic.twitter.com/Wy6iGlVYVU
2 weeks ago
01 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McCrory ready for first title opportunity against Collins
belfastmediagroup.com/mccrory-ready-…
@trboxing
@MTKGlobal
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 weeks ago
01 August 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@ZaltzCricket
: 85 all out is England's 4th worst score in a home Test innings since 1907.
stats.espncricinfo.com/ci/engine/stat…
Well bowled. Less well…
3 weeks ago
24 July 2019
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by