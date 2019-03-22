Heading calls for complete disclosure on home scandal

THE SDLP’s Brian Heading has called for “full disclosure” of Dunmurry Manor reports after the PSNI said it will be contacting around 180 families as part of their ongoing criminal investigation into allegations of mistreatment at the local residential home.

“The systemic failures of care at Dunmurry Manor led to a degrading and disgraceful environment for vulnerable residents,” said Councillor Heading.

“The investigation, report and recommendations from the Commissioner for Older People reveal the extent of these serious failures and the action required to address the situation. In order to reform the system and restore confidence in residential care provision, the Department of Health must now commit to full disclosure of any further reviews or reports into the actions which allowed this toxic environment to endure. This should include the independent review of actions by the HSC currently under way.”

Dunmurry Manor came under the spotlight following the publication of a damning report in June 2018 from the Commissioner for Older People in Northern Ireland. Investigating officers have written to 70 families so far who had loved ones living in the home between June 2014 and July 2017.

Councillor Heading said public confidence has “plummeted” since a light was shone on practices at the home. “The only way to repair that relationship is a commitment to transparency and accountability at all levels,” he added. “Publication of further reviews is the first step.”