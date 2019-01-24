Having a blast at Béile Blasta

LOCATED in the heart of West Belfast’s Gaeltacht Quarter, Béile Blasta sits opposite the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children on the Falls Road.

Béile Blasta translates from Irish as ‘tasty meal’ so we had high hopes on arrival. The introduction of the 12-hour bus lanes on the busy Falls Road to accommodate the Glider has impacted many local businesses, none more so than Béile Blasta. However, the management are encouraging customers to use the Glider for simple access, with stops outside the restaurant on both sides of the road, to avoid the pain of finding a parking space.

Béile Blasta offers a fine dining experience, with an array of amazing dishes prepared with the finest ingredients, as well as classic cocktails and an extensive wine list, all served in a stylish and intimate setting.

I was booked in with my colleagues for lunch last Friday afternoon – two courses for £10.95, available from Tuesday to Friday from 12-6pm. We were shown to our table by a staff member, who I must say was attentive and pleasant throughout our visit. The lunch menu is extensive to say the least with a range of tasty dishes, so it was guaranteed to be a tough choice. For starter, I opted for one of my favourites – crispy chicken wings in a hot sauce, served with a cream cheese and chive dip. It was delicious, the chicken fell off the bone and the hot sauce coating had that perfect kick with the dip – the perfect companion to a fantastic starter.

My colleagues opted for the soup of the day, which was vegetable, and the Portobello mushrooms with a smoked bacon and cheese topping, garlic and herb crust and garlic mayo. Both looked fantastic and I was particularly impressed with the presentation of the mushroom dish and the homemade feel of the soup and breads.

On to the mains and I have to admit my choice came from a quick look at the Béile Blasta Facebook page before my visit when I spotted the crispy chilli beef with baby gem, soy-dressed slaw with chilli and garlic dips. It certainly lived up to the promise and was so tasty, it would put some similar Asian/Chinese dishes to shame from your favourite takeaway. I will definitely be back soon.

Our other mains included the beer battered fish served with triple-cooked chunky chips, crushed peas and curry mayo. We also ordered the 6oz beef burger in a buttermilk roll with maple-glazed bacon, mature cheddar, BBQ relish and salad. I sampled some of the fish and it was much tastier than many fish suppers I have had in my time. A special mention must go to the curry mayo, as my colleague put it, “It is so good they should bottle it up and sell it.” I couldn’t agree more.

This was my first time in Béile Blasta and I simply cannot wait to return. The food was sublime and a reminder that you can find quality dining locally.

I am also eager to try steak nights at Béile Blasta which take place every Wednesday and Friday. The deal includes an 8oz sirloin, with all the trimmings and sauce for just £11.95 per person.

They also provide traditional Sunday Lunch from 12-5pm with one course for £10.95, two courses for £12.95 and three courses for £15.95.

For those of you who enjoy a drink, why not bring your own. I had a blast at Béile Blasta and I will be back soon for yet another ‘tasty meal’.

Béile Blasta

145 Falls Road

Belfast BT12 6AF

TEL: 02890329406