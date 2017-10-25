Halloween frolics for all the family

3 SHARES Share Tweet

A WEEK-LONG Halloween themed family activities is underway for Parents’ Week in Colin and the surrounding areas.

Colin Neighbourhood Partnership has teamed up with local voluntary and statutory organisations in the area to deliver a week of events especially for kids and their parents or carers until Tuesday 31 October.

Events include family fun days, especially for children aged 0-4 years, Spooky Storytelling at the Colin Allotments, autism friendly events in Colin Glen Library and an Autumn Activity Fair in the Dairy Farm Shopping Centre. Parents Week in Colin also includes the popular Colin Halloween Parade and Family Fright Night event, one of the biggest community Halloween events in West Belfast. This event takes place on Halloween night, Tuesday 31 October in Colin Neighbourhood Partnership’s grounds at Cloona House, Poleglass.

Speaking of the Parents’ Week, John Paul Russell of Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, said: “We are delighted to have teamed up with Colin Sure Start and Libraries NI to deliver a busy programme of activities for local families. Thanks to support from the Urban Villages Initiative we are able to deliver a wide variety of events this year.

“One highlight of the programme is our Autumn Activity Fair in the Dairy Farm Shopping Centre on the afternoon of Friday 27 October, with free entry. It’s a great event with lots of creative Halloween activities for the kids including pumpkin carving, arts and crafts and our free family photo booth

“Of course, everyone in the Colin area is very excited about our annual Colin Halloween Parade and Family Fright Night on Halloween Night. The Halloween parade leaves Laurel Glen car park on the Stewartstown Road at 6.45pm and makes its way along the road to Cloona House for 7pm. Here, the grounds of Cloona House will be eerily transformed into a spooky world for our Family Fright Night event.

“The grounds will be decorated for an unforgettable walkabout trail featuring fire breathers, storytellers, scary walk-about characters and more. For those who feel brave enough we will have our haunted crypt open. With carnival rides and arts and crafts workshops for the kids, an unforgettable night of family fun is guaranteed.”

Full details of all the Parents Week in Colin events www.newcolin.com or you can call Colin Neighbourhood Partnership on 028 9062 3813 for more information.