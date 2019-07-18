Greatest Hits of the West

OWNER of the Coffee House Bistro Jim McIlwaine says West Belfast’s Greatest Hits is the perfect showcase for all the musical talent that has entertained the community these past 50 years.

Coming onboard as a business partner, The Coffee House joins McGranaghan Estate Agents, Connected Health, Direct Furniture, Ace Taxis, Bengal Spice and the Cultúrlann who will join with other guests to take their seats and raise a glass in tribute to the community’s greatest entertainers over 50 years.

“Being born, rared, living and working in West Belfast, we are proud and humbled to be part of this event,” said Jim.

“West Belfast is a place where I have my business and I’ve always socialised in. As a young man I remember bands such as the TP band who played all over Ireland, Regatta, the folk band Tara and the Wolfhound. I remember seeing Joby Fox as part of the Bank Robbers as well as The Adventures. It will fantastic to hear all that music again at the Devenish.”

Jim said that he expects the gala event, which will be compered by U105’s Johnny Hero and feature performances from Brian Kennedy, Joby Fox, Rab McCullough and The Adventures, will prove a big hit once tickets are released.

“There has been so much great music, it’s long overdue but great to see 50 years marked like this. As the undisputed Best of the West winners for coffee shop and fry these past four years running, we are so proud to be part of this event.”

The first 200 tickets for the hotly anticipated event will go on sale today (Thursday) from the Andersonstown News Hannahstown Hill offices.



To nominate click here

Tickets for West Belfast’s Greatest Hits are priced at £35 and include a two-course meal. For ticket information telephone Gerard Mulhern 02890 619000 ext 261.