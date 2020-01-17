Great value and a tasty lunch at the Suffolk Inn

MONDAY, lunchtime, and Storm Brendan was making his presence felt as we headed for shelter and sustenance at The Suffolk Inn Bar and Restaurant.

Safely ensconced from the elements and taking a pew in the upstairs restaurant, our party of three were keen to stave off the January blues – and plummeting temperatures as we cast an eye on the extremely well priced £7.95 lunch menu. Served from 10am-4pm Monday to Friday, head chef Jim McAuley, along with his wife Emma, and mother-in-law Amanda Connolly, have worked to create a menu and welcoming environment that saw tables and high chairs occupied as dishes were carried through to the tables from the pass.

Classic lunchtime staples of lasagna, homemade beef or chicken burgers and the ever popular salt and chili or honey chili chicken all sounded tempting and for those wanting a light bite, soup and sandwiches are also available. I opted for the soup of the day which was a trinity of sweet potato, bacon and carrot while my companions went for the main menu’s grilled seabass and a serving of their homemade chicken curry ‘half and half’. To whet our appetites a sharing platter of moreish breaded mushrooms, crispy chicken goujons and the ‘Suffolk Crispy Wings’ along with BBQ ribs were presented and duly devoured along with a selection of garlic, chili and a signature house dip. The breaded mushrooms were a particular standout, packed with bacon and smoked applewood cheese, with not much – save for a few crumbs of coating – being left on the plate.

A hearty, comforting bowl of homemade sweet potato soup served with wedges of crusty bap was the perfect medicine to stave off any chill and the grilled seabass was served on a bed of roasted asparagus, creamy garlic prawns and sat atop a bed of creamy mash. Because it was January and a Monday, a bowl of handcut chips was also ordered and quickly eaten as clean plates started to head back to the kitchen.

Whether it’s a business or leisurely lunch you are after you’d be hard pressed to find better value, variety or first class food or presentation than at the Suffolk Inn.

The proof is in the pudding as they say and Andytown News staff back in the office later enjoyed – as we couldn’t manage it – slabs of take away jam sponge, chocolate gateau and sticky toffee pudding with their afternoon tea as our group left with appetites sated and ready to face the rest of the working week as repeat visits were planned.

Suffolk Inn lunch menu is priced at £7.95 and runs until 4pm Monday to Friday. A two-course main menu is priced at £11.95 or three courses £13.95 from noon until 8pm Monday to Saturday.

