Glenmona housing consultation

A COMMUNITY consultation process is set to get under way on a proposal to build 700 homes on the now vacant Glenmona site.

A Proposal of Application Notice was submitted to Belfast City Council last week with plans for a mixed-use development comprising 700 homes, social and affordable, two care homes, retail centre and hotel.

The sites bounded by the Hannahstown Hill, Glen Road and Upper Springfield are collectively known as the ‘Glen 10’/Ard na Ghleanna.

Plans for its development have been in existence since 2011.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey encouraged as many people to attend the information sessions as possible.

“One of the biggest issues that face many people in areas such as West Belfast is the shortage of social housing,” he said. “I deal with may people on a daily basis who come to my office seeking assistance. Just today I dealt with a family who are on the housing waiting list for over nine years. They are living in overcrowded conditions, which is becoming unsustainable and very frustrating for the entire family. This scheme, if got right, could go some way of making the waiting list shorter and giving a much-needed home to many people and create employment opportunities. It’s important to make your voice heard and attend one of these events,” he said.

Public exhibition events will take place at the following venues:

Tuesday, December 3 at the Glenowen from 2pm until 7pm.

Wednesday, December 4 at Gort Na Móna GAC from 10am to 2pm.

Thursday, December 5 at St Teresa’s Primary School from 2pm to 6pm.

