GET READY FOR THE NATIONAL LOTTERY

THE world’s greatest betting race takes place on Saturday. Yes, folks, we can only be talking about the English Grand National.

A total of 40 runners will go to post at 5.15pm on Saturday for the most exciting race of National Hunt season. Everybody and their granny has a bet in the National and our usual, sound advice to all punters out there is get in early, get your bets done and get out before the stampede begins – believe me, it will.

Check out the opening times this weekend for your local bookmakers. Sean Graham’s outlets will open their doors at 9am on Saturday morning.

Let’s get down to the nitty-gritty of the big race on Saturday. We got it down to eight live contenders on Monday, now we’ve got it down to a un-easy shortlist of four – and that was pretty hard work.

One thing about the National is that all four of our each-way predictions could fall at the first. The National, my friends, is about 80 per cent luck and 20 per cent skill.

A wee stat that catches the eye and stands out is that nine of the last 18 winners had not seen a National fence prior to winning the race, so experience does not always come into it. Now, onto where the PG’s money is going this Saturday and let’s hope the winner comes from our shortlist.

Last year's winner, Tiger Roll is way too short for us at 4/1 to win a National. He will need all the luck in running, but if he gets a clear round then that could be a nice price come Saturday night. Yet, we think big and have some 25/1 hopes for the big race and all our selections should be punted each-way.

4. Jury Dury 25/1

Gordon Elliott, as we know, is responsible for the favourite Tiger Roll, but he is expected to have at least 13 in the race and the fresh Jury Duty could be a place player.

When last seen, he won well at Down Royal when beating Mala Beach and if he can stay the trip, then he has big each-way claims.

3. Ramses De Teillee 25/1

At last, the David Pipe yard has hit a purple patch in the last week and that means the signs could be good for their National hope, Ramses De Teillee who will relish the four mile-plus trip and looks to have solid each-way claims judged on his fine second in the Welsh National in December. If he takes to the Aintree fences, then expect a big run come Saturday.

2. Vintage Clouds 14/1

The Sue Smith-trained Vintage Clouds was placed in Welsh and Scottish Grand Nationals last season. He put up a brilliant display at the Cheltenham Festival when finishing second behind Beware The Bear in the Ultima Handicap Chase. Again, if he takes to the unique challenge of Aintree, he comes into our thinking.

The last time he ran at Aintree, he hacked up in a class three chase and will have his followers come Saturday.

1. Anibale Fly 11/1

Our main hope for the race is the top weight, Anibale Fly from the Tony Martin yard who ran a cracking race to finish second behind Al Boum Photo in the Gold Cup and that is the best form in the race.

He has good form over the National fences and finished a gallant fourth in the race last time behind Tiger Roll and could be a leading player if he can avoid all the chaos in front of him.

Bet what you can afford, do not chase losses. Follow our betting motto of bet small, win big and remember one vital thing, the bookie always wins – never let anyone tell you any different.