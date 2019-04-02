Further strike action begins at North Belfast primary school

SOME teachers at a North Belfast primary school have begun a planned three-day strike due to a continuing dispute over working conditions.

Members of the NASUWT union at St Patrick’s Primary School in Pim Street held the first of three planned days of strike action this morning (Tuesday).

The union says the action is a result of the continuing failure of the employer to respond appropriately to the deep concerns of teachers at the school about the culture in which they are expected to work which they claim is having a detrimental impact on their working conditions, their health and wellbeing.

The continued dispute follows six days of strike action which took place last November.

Chris Keates, General Secretary of the NASUWT, said: “It is regrettable that sufficient progress has not been made by the employer to avoid this strike action being necessary.

“These are dedicated and committed teachers who care about the pupils they teach and for whom strike action is a last resort, but they have been left with no choice.

“Following the previous strike action in November, the NASUWT engaged positively and constructively with the Employer.

“However, all these months later the teachers at the school have yet to see an improvement in their working environment. They need tangible changes now, not months down the line.

“Teachers are entitled to a safe working environment in which their wellbeing is safeguarded. Their Employer has a legal duty of care for them, which at the moment it is failing to deliver.

“We hope that the Employer will agree to engage meaningfully with the union to address members’ concerns fully so that further strike action can be avoided.”

The school will remain open this week despite the strike action.

The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools called on the NASUWT to continue to engage in attempts to resolve the dispute and said the outstanding issues would not be resolved through strike action.

