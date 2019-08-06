Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2018
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
West Belfast’s Greatest Hits
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
August 6, 2019
Fun in the sun at Rossa GAC Cúl Camp
An innovative use of the face grill at the O'Donovan Rossa Cúl Camp
By Jim Corr
Please follow and like us:
32-year-old man charged over death of Seamus Conlon
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Yet another full house at Féile an Phobail this afternoon to hear Bernadette McAliskey speak. This Féile has seen the bi…
27 seconds ago
06 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: Bernadette McAliskey speaking at this afternoons 3pm discussion, chaired by Féile Debates and Discussions committee Chair…
32 seconds ago
06 August 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
3 winning nights from last 4 so solid start to the new season for us. We go again tonight with another
#GoalsGalore
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 hours ago
06 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@FeileBelfast
: The atrium at Conway Mill very busy today for Féile an Phobail International Food Fayre. People here from all over the wo…
3 hours ago
06 August 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@SPGBETTING
: Our Fantasy League for the 2019/20
#PremierLeague
season is now live. £100 in matched bets to be won every month. Enter c…
3 hours ago
06 August 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@ArmaghI
: Road Bowls: Triple success for locals on All-Ireland Finals weekend -
armaghi.com/sport/road-bow…
3 hours ago
06 August 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
I am always reminded at the launch of every latest movie in the franchise that Spider-Man is by a comfortable dista…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 hours ago
06 August 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
#TuesdayBets
#AfternoonTrixie
10-3 True Romance (15:05 Catterick) 15-8 Kodicat (15:35 Catterick) 9-2 Qaysar (16:25 Newbury) Best of Luck
5 hours ago
06 August 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@ATownNews
: Fun in the sun at Rossa GAC Cúl Camp
belfastmediagroup.com/fun-in-the-sun…
via
@ATownNews
@puntersg
@newbelfast
@rossabear14
@DavidMohan99
…
5 hours ago
06 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@ATownNews
: Fun in the sun at Rossa GAC Cúl Camp
belfastmediagroup.com/fun-in-the-sun…
via
@ATownNews
@puntersg
@newbelfast
@rossabear14
@DavidMohan99
…
6 hours ago
06 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: 32-year-old man charged over death of Seamus Conlon
belfastmediagroup.com/32-year-old-ma…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@CiaraQui…
6 hours ago
06 August 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ATownNews
: A feast for the eyes at Féile St Mary’s exhibition
belfastmediagroup.com/a-feast-for-th…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@FeileBelfast
@punters…
6 hours ago
06 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
A feast for the eyes at Féile St Mary’s exhibition
belfastmediagroup.com/a-feast-for-th…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@FeileBelfast
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 hours ago
06 August 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ATownNews
: Fun in the sun at Rossa GAC Cúl Camp
belfastmediagroup.com/fun-in-the-sun…
via
@ATownNews
@puntersg
@newbelfast
@rossabear14
@DavidMohan99
…
6 hours ago
06 August 2019
Gerard Mulhern
@puntersg
32-year-old man charged over death of Seamus Conlon
belfastmediagroup.com/32-year-old-ma…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@CiaraQuinn01
@puntersg
6 hours ago
06 August 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Fun in the sun at Rossa GAC Cúl Camp
belfastmediagroup.com/fun-in-the-sun…
via
@ATownNews
@puntersg
@newbelfast
@rossabear14
@DavidMohan99
@squinteratn
6 hours ago
06 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Absolute sickener for Carl Frampton. Freak hand injury and Saturday's fight is off. Wish him a speedy recovery
18 hours ago
05 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@ATownNews
: Sponsors and Performers at the Media Launch of
#WestBelfastGreatestHits
at
@TheDevenish
. Some musical greats from the West i…
21 hours ago
05 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
:
#WestBelfastGreatestHits
#GreatestAlbum
👉 Sea of Love - The Adventures 👉 Big Picture by Bap Kennedy 👉 Energy Orchard by Ene…
2 days ago
04 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
:
#WestBelfastGreatestHits
👉 Noel Burke of St Vitus Dance 👉 Jimmy Reilly of Stiff Little Fingers 👉 Rab McCullough of Baraka 👉…
2 days ago
04 August 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Dublin usually are in and around 15 points by half-time in games. Tyrone haven't looked that arsed. No final day drama here
2 days ago
04 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@Hock1717
: Conlan drops Ruiz in the 9th and then closes the show for a TKO-9
#ConlanRuiz
pic.twitter.com/LRLKDSa3pI
3 days ago
03 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@FeileBelfast
: A packed room for this mornings Discussion on the Economics of a United Ireland.
#WeAreFeile2019
pic.twitter.com/cBuoWwjSH3
3 days ago
03 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@FeileBelfast
: CONLAN WINS IN ROUND 9! What an amazing event at Féile an Phobail in the Falls Park!!!
pic.twitter.com/nUUxINEOJU
3 days ago
03 August 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@FeileBelfast
: What an amazing city Belfast is! Boxing capital of Ireland!
#FeileFightNight
pic.twitter.com/vdxteWjgXQ
3 days ago
03 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
‘Fighting man’ Sullivan riding the wave in the paid ranks
belfastmediagroup.com/fighting-man-s…
@sullivan_damien
@espn
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 days ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Conlan and Ruiz make weight ahead of sold-out showdown
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-and-rui…
pic.twitter.com/yQ2o0lQ2xL
4 days ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McComb confident he will roar to victory against ‘Le Lion’
belfastmediagroup.com/mccomb-confide…
@sugarseantl
@espn
@MTKGlobal
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 days ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Meli planning to build title momentum
belfastmediagroup.com/meli-planning-…
@MTKGlobal
@trboxing
@FeileBelfast
@ATownNews
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
4 days ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Talking over for Conlan and Ruiz ahead of Féile blockbuster
belfastmediagroup.com/talking-over-f…
pic.twitter.com/Wy6iGlVYVU
5 days ago
01 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McCrory ready for first title opportunity against Collins
belfastmediagroup.com/mccrory-ready-…
@trboxing
@MTKGlobal
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
5 days ago
01 August 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Probably the only time I'll cheer for Borice 😁
@puntersg
@cmcparland91
pic.twitter.com/643INAOGIy
6 days ago
31 July 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@Armagh_GAA
: Congratulations to
@TullysaranGAC
who are Intermediate Football League B winners and were presented the cup by Paul Gribben…
6 days ago
31 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@mickconlan11
: Saturday nights attire 💥🥊☘️
pic.twitter.com/Ey7MdXyxtV
7 days ago
30 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ManUtd
: A special moment for Ole and his sons ❤️
#MUFC
pic.twitter.com/VN3TSWFLIH
7 days ago
30 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ManUtd
:
#MUFC
make it 🖐 wins from 🖐 in pre-season! 😁
7 days ago
30 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@CelticFC
: Job done in Tallinn!
#CelticFC
progress to the 3rd
#UCL
Qualifying Round and will face CFR Cluj of Romania. COYBIG! 🍀⚪️ h…
7 days ago
30 July 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@DawnHFoster
: STILL in hospital BUT I have been brought a care package
pic.twitter.com/JfshKIl2Xt
7 days ago
30 July 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Our office at Yorkgate/Cityside (1st Unit Tesco Entance) is open Monday-Friday 9am-4.45pm. All types of services av…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 week ago
30 July 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@FeileBelfast
: IT’S TAKING SHAPE! The construction of the
@mickconlan11
outdoor boxing arena at the Falls Park is starting to take shap…
1 week ago
29 July 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
HT and
@StPaulsGAC
hold a slender one-point advantage over
@BredaghGAC1
pic.twitter.com/0BnAh3uHhQ
1 week ago
28 July 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
NBN SPORT: We preview tonight’s
@EuropaLeague
clash between
@Wolves
and
@CrusadersFC
at Molineux
pic.twitter.com/dHmKwg3x4h
2 weeks ago
25 July 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Don't miss our special supplement on 'Festivals in the City' inside this week's paper!
pic.twitter.com/JAeXXTykHH
2 weeks ago
25 July 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week's paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/NCOso6Tlws
2 weeks ago
25 July 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@ZaltzCricket
: 85 all out is England's 4th worst score in a home Test innings since 1907.
stats.espncricinfo.com/ci/engine/stat…
Well bowled. Less well…
2 weeks ago
24 July 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
Not sure it would be possible to get a better day for it
#engvsir
come on Ireland!
pic.twitter.com/kzBpBzsRnk
2 weeks ago
24 July 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@BelfastShed
: It was lovely to welcome another group of students from West West Mitchigan University to the shed this week. Thank you Ma…
2 weeks ago
23 July 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@c21Theatre
: All our 'Aladdin' kids
@NewLodgeArts
helping to launch the NL Community Festival today! Meanwhile, we all had a great first…
2 weeks ago
23 July 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
DINOSAUR JR + LEE RANALDO + FRED ARMISEN Cortez The Killer BOWERY BALLRO...
youtu.be/mnq93nbu2mI
via
@YouTube
3 weeks ago
14 July 2019
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by