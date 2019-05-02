Friends to walk from Belfast to Derry for Lyra

A 64-mile walk from Belfast to Derry will take place later this month in memory of murdered North Belfast journalist Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old was killed by the New IRA after shots were fired during disturbances in the Creggan estate in Derry on April 18.

The walk has been organised by a group of people who want Lyra’s murder to be the last Troubles-related death in the North as well as an opportunity to reassert the principles of the Good Friday Agreement.

Conall McCorry, a friend of Lyra’s, who also helped organise the vigil at Belfast City Hall after her death, has teamed up with Susan Curran, whose idea it was for the walk, and Brenda Gough, who is organising the logistics of the walk.

“Lyra was my friend,” said Conall. “We met through work a few years ago and became friends. We were a support network for each other really.

“I knew everything was going well for her life. Her partner Sara meant I never had to worry about Lyra. Everything was in place for her and it is really bad her life has been ended so quickly.”

Conall was contacted after the vigil by Susan Curran, who came up with the idea of the walk.

“The idea came about quite spontaneously the night after Lyra’s killing in a conversation I had with Conall,” she said.

“Conall had organised the vigil but I was late in work that night and really gutted that I missed it.

“The idea came in my head of a walk from Belfast to Derry. I just said to Conall let’s do it!

“I was just overcome with anger about what happened and fear that we were going back to that.

“We are just a group of people who want to react and take action. I have legs, a voice and a heart and that is all I need for the walk.

“Everyone can take part in the walk in any way they can. We would ask people to challenge themselves. We are asking people to ‘Be more Lyra’.

“Our message to people who don’t support us is for them to be honest with themselves and realise the majority of people who signed up to the Good Friday Agreement.

“We don’t want any more young people in graves or swayed by violence. We want Lyra’s death to be the last Troubles-related death in our society.

“Through the walk, we want to demonstrate the will of the majority of people in our society to reject violence as a means to resolving our issues.

“We want to rejuvenate and bring new life into the principles of the Good Friday Agreement which has been broken time and time again. As ordinary people in society, we are fully behind it.

“We have very real memories of the Troubles and we don’t want a repeat for our children and our children’s children.

“We believe Lyra’s death will be a catalyst for change. This is our generation’s peace walk.”

The walk will leave Writer’s Square in Belfast at 9am on Saturday, May 25 to walk the 21 miles to Moneymick in Randalstown for the first camp.

On Sunday (May 26), walkers will depart at 9am to walk 25 miles to Dungiven for the second stop over before completing the last 18 miles on Monday (May 27) to Guildhall in Derry.

Brenda Gough is encouraging people to get involved in whatever way they can.

“Over 300 people have registered. People want to get involved in whatever way they can, even if it isn’t actually doing the walk.

“We have Lyra’s partner, Sara’s blessing to start from Writer’s Square because Lyra was a writer of course.

“At the campsites, we want people to talk to each other and facilitate the difficult conversations.

“Everything is in motion when it comes to the logistics. People will be safe and comfortable from tents to shower facilities and providing tea and coffee. There are so many people who want to help out and we would appeal to everyone to get involved in whatever way they can, no matter how small.”

To keep up to date with Lyra’s Walk, visit the Facebook page ‘Lyra’s Walk on 25th of May to 27th of May’ or email lyraswalk@gmail.com.

You can also sign up for the walk at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/lyras-walk-tickets-60703941122