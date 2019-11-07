Frampton looking forward to Vegas return

CARL Frampton says he is ready to draw a line in the sand after what has been a frustrating 2019 when he travels out to Las Vegas to face unheralded American Tyler McCreary at The Cosmopolitan on November 30.

‘The Jackal’ hasn’t boxed since his defeat to Josh Warrington in an IBF featherweight title classic at the Manchester Arena last December, with a freak injury forcing his proposed August comeback against Emmanuel Dominguez in Philadelphia to be cancelled just days out.

The 32 year-old broke a bone in his left hand when an ornament crashed down on top of him as he sat in the lobby of his hotel and left him cursing his luck as he lost out on his fight purse and training costs, but more importantly, the opportunity to get back to winning ways in what was to be the first fight of a promotional contract with Top Rank.

However, he has reported the injury has now healed and he is ready to step back between the ropes in four weeks’ time against the undefeated McCreary in what he hopes will be a successful return that can open the door to another world title challenge in 2020.

“I’m happy with how things have gone,” reports the two-weight champion.

“It (hand) feels strong and I’m punching away, so it’s all good.

“Obviously, because of what it is, you have to be careful with it. I’ve been taking precautions and making sure I’m icing it after every session, but up to this point it’s been ok.”

While it will be almost one year since that defeat to Warrington, Frampton has not been on an extended sabbatical.

He has enjoyed an excellent training camp leading into that ill-fated Dominguez fight where he and trainer Jamie Moore worked on aspects of his game that didn’t quite click against the Yorkshireman and has planned to put them into practice in August.

He now gets that opportunity as he begins what could well be the final phase of a glorious career.

“It will be just shy of a year by the time I actually fight, but the good thing is that it hasn’t been a year between training camps,” he stressed.

“I had that camp for the fight in Philadelphia that never happened, but the camp was good.

“It’s not as if I’ve been sitting on my ass for a year; I’ve been training and working on things and I’ve taken a lot from what I did in the camp for Philadelphia with me into this fight.”

The plan was to secure a win in August that may have led to a world title challenge this time, but that was not to be so his targets were forced to shift.

Undoubtedly, there was frustration as how events played out, so he was keen to get back in the ring at the first opportunity and having received the all-clear from the medics, that is exactly what he has done.

With a young family, Frampton has always preferred to box prior to Christmas having had a run of big fights just after the festive period that curtailed his ability to spend quality time with his wife and children.

He therefore is grateful that things have started to turn his way and will travel out to Las Vegas next week to put the final touches to his camp and acclimatise before delivering a big performance he believes will silence the doubters.

“I was given two dates – November 30 and the start of January – but January is a ballache as you’re training over Christmas,” he explained.

“I picked November 30 because of that and when I was seeing the (hand) specialist, he was saying I would be ok for then so things have worked out well.

“It’s always in your head that you want it to hurry up and heal, but it’s all sorted now.”