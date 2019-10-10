Fitzpatrick determined to land first professional title

A FIRST title as a professional is the prize on offer for Joe Fitzpatrick on Saturday night at The Devenish when the Divis man looks to claim the BUI Celtic Nations lightweight strap at the expense of Iago Barros.

The 24 year-old returned to the ring after an 18-month layoff back in May when he scored an impressive second round win over local rival Stephen Webb and having banked that victory to move to 9-0, he is now aiming to start climbing the rankings.

Barros will arrive into town as an underdog for this fight with the Spaniard holding a record of 5-15-2, but therefore will come with nothing to lose in what will be the first eight-rounder for both men.

Therefore, the West Belfast man will be aiming to pace himself and build on that comeback victory against Webb to close out 2019 in a positive manner and set himself in the frame for a huge 2020.

“I’m only back at it six months after an 18 month break, so I’m hoping to get my first title here,” he said.

“I’m moving up to an eight-rounder and this new management (Boxing Ireland Promotions) has been brilliant for me. Things are moving on for me and everything is going brilliant.”

Fitzpatrick again tops the bill in this latest edition of Boxing Ireland’s Celtic Clash series and this has done his profile no harm as local fans continue to get behind the 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medalist.

That return in May helped him get back into the old routine and gave him something to build on, but he knows there is a long road ahead and is putting in the hard yards to prepare himself for what lies ahead.

Saturday’s opponent is no stranger to Ireland having taken on Martin Quinn at the National Stadium in Dublin at the tail end of 2017, a fight Fitzpatrick felt was won by the visitor, so he is taking nothing for granted this week and his preparations have reflected that.

“It made me realise I need to put the work in,” he added.

“I trained hard before fighting Stephen and this one is for a title against good Spanish fella so I’ve put in a good camp this time as well.

“He is small and comes forward. I’ve seen him before when he fought Martin and I thought he was robbed. He’ll be coming here to win.

“When I win this Celtic title, hopefully I can go for the Irish title next. I don’t know what plans my management have, but maybe I could change to a British licence and climb up their rankings.

“Hopefully I get the Irish title fight early in 2020 and see what happens from there.”