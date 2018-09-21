First ever Indian carnival to be held in Falls Park this weekend

AN INDIAN festival will be held in the Falls Park this weekend showcasing what Indian culture is all about and what its rich vibrancy brings to West Belfast.

Binu Mauel and Joby Kochuvarkey from the Glen Road both moved to the city 14 years ago. Having well and truly become part of the West Belfast community the pair, and many others at the Papaya Indian Arts Group, were searching for a way to invite their neighbours to sample and celebrate their culture in a way that would bring the wider community together.

Thanks to a small grant from Belfast City Council their ambition gained momentum and the Indian Carnival will be taking place at the Falls Park this Saturday.

Social Worker Joby explained: “We have 25 families in BT11 and this is our first time organizing something like this to bring the community together as a whole, with help from Belfast City Council.

“This is the first time we have organised an event like this and we plan to use the event as a platform to showcase the Indian culture and invite the West Belfast community to hear our music, learn a dance, taste the food and get a glimpse of our fashion.”

The event is free and is being held in the Falls Park on Saturday September 22 from 1pm until 4pm. There will be authentic Indian cuisine and food stalls, a fashion show, live music and lots of other projects for families to experience and enjoy.

Binu added: “We want to bring the different societies that make our community together and create a fun, family day out that everyone can enjoy.

“We have never seen anything like this in West Belfast and we are hoping the wider community will come together to make it a success and hopefully steer it towards becoming an annual event.”

