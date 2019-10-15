Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2019
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
West Belfast’s Greatest Hits
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
October 15, 2019
Final Whistle
A disappointed Lord Mayor John Finucane after Lámh Dhearg's defeat to Cargin on Saturday
By Jim Corr
Please follow and like us:
Decision due on Casement in a month
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@herobelfast
: Folks, I desperately need 2 tickets for
@TDCinemaClub
in Belfast. Anyone selling?
1 hour ago
15 October 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
My week on Twitter 🎉: 52 Mentions, 269K Mention Reach, 134 Likes, 30 Retweets, 181K Retweet Reach. See yours with…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 hour ago
15 October 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@CrossanBrendan
: Pitch badly marked up, especially the far goal mouth. But ball moving well on it in the warm up.
pic.twitter.com/XtpTRPaQHj
2 hours ago
15 October 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ATownNews
: It's the page they're all talking about. Have you looked down memory lane yet through our weekly Eye on the Past? Here's a t…
3 hours ago
15 October 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@ATownNews
: Decision due on Casement in a month
belfastmediagroup.com/decision-due-o…
via
@ATownNews
@AontroimGAA
@officialgaa
@puntersg
@cmcparland91
…
3 hours ago
15 October 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
Oi
@BBCNewsNI
– had another go at this for yiz
pic.twitter.com/I9elgIaZTX
5 hours ago
15 October 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
The Jackal returns
twitter.com/RealCFrampton/…
6 hours ago
15 October 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@NiallSF
: Cuairteóir speisialta ag Teach Laighean inniu.
@Donate4Daithi
having the run of Leinster House ahead of his meeting with Minis…
6 hours ago
15 October 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@andreemurphy
: I thought he was going to break into the HBlock song
twitter.com/robertarchives…
6 hours ago
15 October 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Playboy as relevant today as it ever was
belfastmediagroup.com/playboy-as-rel…
via
@ATownNews
@LyricBelfast
@DubTheatreFest
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
6 hours ago
15 October 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@ATownNews
: It's the page they're all talking about. Have you looked down memory lane yet through our weekly Eye on the Past? Here's a t…
7 hours ago
15 October 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
It's the page they're all talking about. Have you looked down memory lane yet through our weekly Eye on the Past? H…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
7 hours ago
15 October 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Decision due on Casement in a month
belfastmediagroup.com/decision-due-o…
via
@ATownNews
@AontroimGAA
@officialgaa
@puntersg
@cmcparland91
@CiaraQuinn01
8 hours ago
15 October 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: Could your organisation make a difference? First tenders now open for Communities in Transition project. For more infor…
11 hours ago
15 October 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Officially official!
#ConlanNikitin
confirmed for Dec 14 at MSG
twitter.com/trboxing/statu…
21 hours ago
14 October 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@puntersg
: What have been the stand-out sport achievement in Belfast this year? Team and Individuals nominations continue to flood in fo…
1 day ago
14 October 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@puntersg
: What have been the stand-out sport achievement in Belfast this year? Team and Individuals nominations continue to flood in fo…
1 day ago
14 October 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: What have been the stand-out sport achievement in Belfast this year? Team and Individuals nominations continue to flood in fo…
1 day ago
14 October 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
What have been the stand-out sport achievement in Belfast this year? Team and Individuals nominations continue to f…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
1 day ago
14 October 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@AntrimLens
: Anyone bragging and putting up photos next summer of the great wee sun soaked deal they got in Turkey needs to take a long…
2 days ago
13 October 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
What a finish! With the last action of the game,
@Desyboi
has snatched a dramatic 1-14 to 1-13 win for
@GortnaMonaCLG
over
@StEunansGAA
2 days ago
13 October 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Four mins to go and the sides remain level at 1-11 each
2 days ago
13 October 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
Midway through the second half and
@GortnaMonaCLG
and
@StEunansGAA
are level at 1-7 each
2 days ago
13 October 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
HT at O'Donnell Park and
@GortnaMonaCLG
lead
@StEunansGAA
1-7 to 1-5
2 days ago
13 October 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
15 mins gone in Letterkenny and
@GortnaMonaCLG
lead
@StEunansGAA
1-3 to 1-1
2 days ago
13 October 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@gavreilly
: We go now live to Brexit
pic.twitter.com/GlxdPQME22
2 days ago
13 October 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@KlatuBaradaNiko
: For the 1st time since they were wiped out in 1870, Bison 🐃 have been released back into the wild of Badlands National…
2 days ago
13 October 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@Eners1977
: Comhgairdeas
@Cargin_Gac
@lamhdheargclg
@AontroimGAA
and all the club's who contributed to the greatest Antrim football cham…
2 days ago
13 October 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@Anorthosis87
:
pic.twitter.com/mI9iECSLX1
2 days ago
13 October 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ATownNews
: You can now leave your voting slips in at SAG Credit Union in Andersonstown for
#InspirationalyouthoftheWest19
You can also…
4 days ago
11 October 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthernIreland
: 🎥 You deserved this moment. Best fans in the World. 💚👏🏼
#GAWA
pic.twitter.com/LRMMYdNuX0
5 days ago
10 October 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/5n8DNqFfyd
5 days ago
10 October 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/5n8DNqFfyd
5 days ago
10 October 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@btsportfootball
: The best A-League goal ever?! 😳 A truly outrageous scorpion kick while on the run from Riley McGree! Just. Incredibl…
5 days ago
10 October 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ATownNews
: ‘I COULD HAVE BEEN ORGANISING TWO FUNERALS’ This week's
#FrontPage
#YourPaper
#CommunityNews
#LocalSport
ON SALE after 6pm…
6 days ago
09 October 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@ATownNews
: This week's paper ON SALE from tonight. We have all the Inspirational Youth of the West 2019 shortlists revealed. Voting s…
6 days ago
09 October 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
Please give me the drug I need
belfastmediagroup.com/please-give-me…
via
@ATownNews
1 week ago
07 October 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@ardoynegac
: NORTH BELFAST tune in tonight’s
@BBCTheOneShow
7pm to see the
@ardoynegac
ladies lift the
@FeileBelfast
Cribby championship…
1 week ago
07 October 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@ConorBarnes1972
: A minutes silence impeccably observed for
@ardoynegac
President Jimmy McLaughlin at tonight’s under 14 championship ga…
2 weeks ago
03 October 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/JGXSW79bh8
2 weeks ago
03 October 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: Are you a small community/volutary organisation in need of capital funding?
@CommunitiesNI
has teamed up with @cooperat…
3 weeks ago
23 September 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
Visited the East Germany museum today. My mate who was with me reckons they were better off than he was in 80s Ball…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 weeks ago
21 September 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/Np65ySJOnB
1 month ago
12 September 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
@boyler67
@bronaghboyle1
pic.twitter.com/XaAJ3pE6Ip
1 month ago
02 September 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/YhVLqt3zuN
2 months ago
22 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
‘Fighting man’ Sullivan riding the wave in the paid ranks
belfastmediagroup.com/fighting-man-s…
@sullivan_damien
@espn
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 months ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Conlan and Ruiz make weight ahead of sold-out showdown
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-and-rui…
pic.twitter.com/yQ2o0lQ2xL
2 months ago
02 August 2019
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by