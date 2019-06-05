Féile an Phobail launch city-wide Cribby competition

Féile an Phobail have launched the inaugural city-wide Cribby World Cup Competition

The event looks set to be one of the highlights of the summer’s 2019 programme with North, South, East and West Belfast all represented.

Local heats will take place in each local area in the coming weeks with the overall finals being played on the last day of the August Féile in the grounds of Colaiste Feirste on the Falls Road.

Locals can compete in four categories – 12 years and under, 16 years and under, adult and team. Full rules and regulations can be found on Féile an Phobail’s social media pages.

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said: “The Féile an Phobail Cribby World Cup has been one of the most talked about events ever to take place at Féile.

“We are delighted to see so many community groups getting involved in the organisation and running of the competition.

“The competition is about reigniting interest in old street games, regenerating community spirit, getting young and old away from TV screens and out into the open air to engage with family, friends, and different generations for some fun.

“This competition has been made possible by the engagement and organisation of the local community, true to Féile An Phobail’s ethos of a people’s festival, and for the support of the local community we are very much indebted.

“So check out details for your area representatives and get registered, get practising, and good luck to you all!”

