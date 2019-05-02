Fed-up tenant calls for flats to be pulled down

A RESIDENT of Carrigart Flats has called for the demolition of the complex, which he’s described as “a slum”.

Paul Canavan reached out to the Andersonstown News after raw sewage had been flowing past his home “like a river” for a number of days.

NI Water has since fixed the leak, however, but Paul says the issue is indicative of wider problems at the complex.

The flats in Carrigart Avenue are fitted with the outdated and unpopular Economy 7 heating system, which has been the centre of an ongoing spat between local political representatives, residents and the Housing Executive.

Residents have long complained about issues relating to the inefficient heating system, including widespread damp.

The flats are currently undergoing a £1 million Housing Executive refurbishment. However, Paul, whose own flat is covered in damp, has called for them to be levelled.

“I lived in a damp flat here, which I walked out of 12 years ago because it was that bad. I told them just to board the place up,” he said.

“I walked out of a two-bedroom flat into this bedroom so that I could get to see my kids. 12 years on and things are getting just as bad.

“The issues are just non-stop. I’ve got 42 points and I’m here 12 years. Corrib Flats are being pulled down and they’re building new houses, which is what needs to happen here.

“They spent £1 million to fix the flats and all I got out of it was a new front and back door. These flats need trailed down – it’s like living in a slum. They could refurbish these whole flats and it still wouldn’t do any good. We have old Economy 7 heating systems. In three months, I’ve put nearly £500 into the heating. The guy that came out to look at it said that I was pumping money into nothing. We were supposed to be getting gas in in February, but February has been and gone, and they’re saying it will be July/August time. I know July/August is going to come and go as well. We’re just being told lies all over again.”

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “Upgrade works totalling over £1million are under way in the Upper Lenadoon area and at Carrigart Flats.

“This work includes repairs and redecoration to stairwells, new door sets, some window replacements, along with a new secure storage unit for bins and refuge.

“There is also extensive works to alleviate water ingress on the top floor flats balconies.

“New pathways are also being installed to deal with traditional problems of water ponding.

“Tenants have been fully consulted on this work and it has been welcomed by local representatives.

“We also wrote to our tenants recently informing them that survey work in relation to a new heating system would commence this week.”

