Family of tragic Niall donate £12,000 to RVH

FAMILY and friends of a Glengormley teenager who died tragically after suffering heart failure on a Belfast party bike have donated £12,000 to the Royal Victoria Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

19-year-old Niall Lyttle injured his head after falling from a 15-seater Wee Toast Tours bike in the city centre on Friday, November 16. He passed away two days later in hospital.

Niall had been taking part in a team-building exercise and was not drinking at the time of the fall.

His death was the third tragedy to hit the Lyttle family after his older brother Ryan died aged 13 in 2008, just one year before his dad Neil, passed away on his 40th birthday.

Mum, Sharon organised a recent Disco and Fun Games Night to raise money for Royal Victoria Hospital Intensive Care Unit in memory of Niall and this week presented the unit with a cheque for £12,000.

“I wanted to do something to thank the RVH Intensive Care Unit who were amazing with Niall. Their care was amazing but unfortunately he could not be saved.

“We had a fun and games night and a lot of support from businesses all over North Belfast.

“I want to thank everyone for their support.

“The rest of the money raised between now and Easter will go towards the Air Ambulance which was dispatched that night to help Niall and JBC homeless shelter because one of their volunteers was first on the scene.

“Money is still coming in and we are going to split the rest of the money between them two.”

