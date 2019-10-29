Falls Park Halloween haunting

SPOOKY goings on, witches, wizards and a haunted house are all set to welcome local families as part of Féile an Phobail’s Halloween celebrations.

As part of its Draíocht festival, the Féile team are inviting families to take part in their lantern parade and fireworks display on Wednesday October 30 from 6.30pm. A gigantic fireworks display will take place in the Falls Park event space from 7pm.

Féile Community Engagement Manger Kevin Morrison told the Andersonstown News that there is huge interest around the event.

“We are encouraging all families to attend the events this Halloween. Everyone is very much welcome to the fireworks display.

“This is our tenth year and this celebration promises to be our biggest one yet and we are expecting a big crowd to celebrate Halloween with us on October 30,” he said.

