Excitement builds ahead of 2019 Blackboard Awards

THE Belfast Media Group will host the eighth annual Blackboard Awards next month recognising the quality of our schools in the city and rewarding the best of our principals, teachers and classroom assistants.

For the eighth consecutive year, educationalists who have been transforming lives will be celebrated in a gala event highlighting their hard work and accomplishments.

The 2019 Blackboard Awards will be held for the first time ever in Belfast City Hall on Friday, February 1 with Lord Mayor Councillor Deirdre Hargey in attendance.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Deirdre Hargey, said: “I am delighted that the Blackboard Awards are taking place in City Hall this year, recognising the quality of our primary and post-primary schools in the city, and, celebrating the hard work and accomplishments of our teachers, classroom assistants and principals.

“I wish all those shortlisted the very best of luck and am looking forward to the event on Friday 1 February.”

The Blackboard Awards recognize 40 teachers, classroom assistants and principals who have been transforming lives, highlighting their hard work and accomplishments.

Previous honourees have come from a range of schools across Belfast, including Edmund Rice College, Boys Model, Bunscoil Phobal Feirste, Methody College, Rathmore, St Mary’s CBGS, Gaelscoil na Móna, Braniel Primary School, Wellington College and Ashfield Boys School.

This year’s event is proudly supported by main partners, Danske Bank and event sponsors O’Neill’s, W5 and Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta.

Aisling Press, Head of Branch Banking at Danske Bank said: “We are immensely proud to be supporting the Blackboard Awards for the fifth year.

“The awards provide us with an opportunity to recognise the principals, teachers and classrooms assistants who make an outstanding contribution in our local schools every day. Good luck to all the nominees.”

Martina Madden from O’Neill’s said: “We are proud to sponsor the Blackboard Awards in acknowledgement of the great work of all teachers and schools in the Belfast area. I look forward to an entertaining night. Good luck to all those nominated.”

Scott Howes from W5 said the Blackboard Awards “is an important event for us” with W5 being a key centre for learning in Northern Ireland.

“We are proud to support the hard work in our schools and glad to be part of it. We know the impact teachers and classroom assistants make to our pupils in school.”

