Edmund Rice to host an Evening of Light

EDMUND Rice College in Glengormley are inviting the public to attend a special night to support mental health across the North Belfast community.

The Evening of Light will take place at the school tonight Wednesday (February 5) at 7pm featuring music and reflection.

Music will form a reflective and peaceful atmosphere for the evening, delivered by the Edmund Rice College School Choir, current Year 13 pupil Robert Hamilton and musicians Two Tempo.

There will also be an opportunity to hear from two key speakers from Alps (All Lives Are Precious) and Mind Skills and information on their respective programs on mental health, resilience and suicide prevention.

The first guest speaker, Frank Diamond is an integral part of the team at Live and Learn/Alps, a not for profit organisation, working directly with communities offering support, guidance and education around mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

The organisation was founded in September 2017 and has trained upwards of 1,000 people in QPR (Accredited Suicide Prevention) training. In addition to this, they have worked with upwards of 25,000 children and young people across the North of Ireland.

Frank spends his days visiting schools throughout Ireland promoting positive wellbeing and resilience. At this event he will lead us on a journey of love, life, resilience and happiness, allowing us to explore human connections and how these are an integral component of our everyday lives.

The second guest speaker will be Philip McTaggart from Mind Skills Training.

Since the death of his son, Philip in 2003, he was been working in the area of mental health and suicide prevention. He has dedicated his time to creating awareness in the community about the causes and repercussions of suicide and mental health.

Philip’s aim has always been to highlight these issues and promote positive mental health and encourage people in the local community to break down the barriers and stigma which stop people seeking help.

The event is ticket free and Edmund Rice College would be “delighted” to see as many of you, from the community attend on the night.

Please follow and like us: