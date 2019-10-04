Drinkers make life hell for families

RESIDENTS of the Springfield Road are calling for greater action to tackle anti-social behaviour along the entrance to the popular Saveways shopping area.

One local resident, who did not want to be named, told the Andersonstown News this week that a crowd of up to “five, six grown adult men are continuing to gather to drink at the wall next to the shops on the busy road”.

He added: “This crowd of people sit there most of the day drinking their carry-outs leaving a mountain of empty beer cans.”

The man said that his wife had been confronted by drunken men urinating against the wall whilst with their two young children.

“This behaviour is disgusting and unacceptable,” he said. “Anyone from the main road or walking across the petrol station forecourt can clearly see these men relieving themselves, the smell of urine is atrocious, it reeks.”

The resident said that he has contacted Belfast City Council on the matter and was advised to keep an anti-social behaviour incident diary. He has also reported the incidents to the PSNI.

“These men are basically standing drinking, urinating for five hours a day. How long will it continue before something is done?”

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan said the issue was discussed last week at the Greater Falls Community Forum of which she is Chair.

“I will continue to work with them to address this ongoing issue of anti-social behaviour on the Springfield Road,” she said.

“In the meantime, I would urge anyone spotting such behaviour to notify the police on 101 and/or Belfast City Council on 028 90320202,” added Cllr Canavan.

