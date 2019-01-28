Disappointing weekend for Antrim as footballers and hurlers suffer narrow defeats

Allianz Football League Division Four

Antrim 1-9 Derry 1-10

By Paddy Tierney and David Mohan

ANTRIM were denied a valuable point in their Allianz Football League opener yesterday as Derry edged a tense Ulster derby at Corrigan Park.

The Oak Leaf County had Padraig Cassidy to thank after he plundered a winner deep into injury time moments after Antrim goalkeeper Padraig Nugent looked to have salvaged a draw after saving an Enda Lynn penalty on the stroke of full-time.

It was the least the Saffrons deserved after they battled back from being 0-6 to 0-1 down at the break, playing against a strong wind on a bitterly cold January afternoon.

Speaking after the game, Antrim boss Lenny Harbinson bemoaned his side’s failure to gain at least a point from an engrossing game.

“We are disappointed not to get something from the match,” said Harbinson.

“There were a number of basic mistakes made at crucial periods during the game – a bit of inexperience from some of the players.

“All in all, there’s a lot for us to take in terms of our attitude and our spirit.

“We had one or two opportunities (playing against the wind) that we didn’t capitalise on.

“I felt, going in at half-time, we should have had another one or two on the board to close the gap. The playing conditions were very difficult for both teams.

“The key thing for us in the second half was, and we told the players, that the elements won’t win the game. “We played in fits and starts in the second half. I don’t think either side had a period of dominance. Some poor decision making, for me, is what cost us the game.”

A free from Ryan Murray on 17 minutes was all the Saffrons had to show for their efforts in the first half as Derry established a five-point lead by half-time with Christopher Bradley landing three frees.

The first half was a cagey affair, but the wind died down significantly for the second half and the game opened up as a result.

Antrim landed back-to-back points from Paddy McBride and Murray as they sought to fight their way back into contention.

However, centre-back Michael McCarry conceded a penalty by tripping Enda Lynn on 41 minutes.

Slaughtneil’s Shane McGuigan blasted the penalty past Nugent to put Derry 1-6 to 0-3 ahead.

The home side replied almost instantly with a brilliant tackle from the impressive Marty Johnston setting up a counter-attack which resulted in McBride beating Thomas Mallon with a fine finish to give the Saffrons a lifeline.

Antrim had a penalty claim of their down turned down on 50 minutes with Derry goalkeeper Thomas Mallon penalised for over-carrying when he lay on the ball on the goal line. A technical foul inside the small rectangle merits a penalty, but referee Paul Faloon awarded a 13-metre free, which McBride converted.

As both managers rang the changes, a trio of Antrim substitutes helped level the game with Stephen Beatty, Patrick McCormick and Eoin McKeown all raising white flags to leave the score at 1-9 each in the dying minutes.

There was still time for further drama with Paddy Gallagher conceding his side’s second penalty following a foul on Patrick Coney.

With McGuigan already off the pitch, Lynn stepped up to the mark, but Nugent dived to his right to keep out the shot.

It should have been enough to salvage a point for Antrim, but a turnover in their own half led to one last attack and Cassidy kept his composure to score a fisted point in the third minute of injury-time.

Antrim pushed hard for another equaliser and Derry defender Michael McEvoy made a fine late block to deny McKeown a shot at the posts as Damian McErlain’s men left Corrigan Park with two points in the bag.

MEANWHILE, Antrim hurlers were also out of luck at the Whiterock Road venue 24 hours earlier when Kerry claimed a 1-21 to 2-16 victory in their Allianz Hurling League Division 2A clash on Saturday.

The fighting qualities were there in abundance, but ultimately the points were to evade them as Kerry left West Belfast with a two-point win.

Neal Peden’s side trailed by 10 at one stage and were at a numerical disadvantage for the vast majority of the game following Nicky McKeague’s eighth minute dismissal, but they stuck to their task and got to within one in the second period. There was also a last-gasp chance at salvaging a draw from a 20-metre free, but James McNaughton’s effort hopped over the bar.

In many ways, it was a bit of a frustrating watch as Antrim probably deserved something from the game after a disastrous start with McNaughton and Kerry’s Shane Conway embroiled in a personal shootout throughout the game – the Kerryman was to edge it 13-12.

This probably summed up the game as Antrim finished with 13 as Keelan Molloy was shown a second yellow, while Kerry’s Michael Slattery was very lucky to stay on the field after lashing out at Conor Boyd late on.

While it was disappointing to open their 2A campaign with a defeat, there were plenty of green shoots on the day with Antrim sticking to the task and almost taking something from the game.