Belfast Media Group
Andersonstown News, North Belfast News, South Belfast News
Home
News
By paper
Andersonstown News
North Belfast News
South Belfast News
News
Editorial
Columnists
Andree Murphy
Dúlra
Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh
Jude Collins
Liam Murphy
Squinter
Features
Features
Movies
Blogs
Gerry Adams
Video Gallery
Sport
All Sport
Boxing
Darts
GAA
Soccer
Punter’s Guide
Submit a sports report
Family Notices
Birthday Greetings
Birthdays (3″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (4″ x 2″ box)
Birthdays (5″ x 2″ box)
Birthday Memories
Deaths Notices
Memorials
Service Directory
Classified Advertising
Events
Inspirational Youth of the West 2019
Best of the North 2019
Best of the West 2019
Aisling Awards 2018
Masterchef 2018
West Belfast’s Greatest Hits
Online Papers
Online Editions
Print Subscriptions
Belfast Pix
Irish Echo
Contact
Contact us
Editorial Team
Letters to the Editor
Advertise with us
Folow us on social media
Asset 1
Asset 2
Sign up to our mailing list
Online
September 24, 2019
Digging deep for NI Hospice
All smiles at a fundraiser in aid of the NI Hospice at La Petite Salon on the Suffolk Road
By Thomas McMullan
Please follow and like us:
‘Improvised weapon’ found in grounds of Holy Cross Boys PS
Search The Site
Twitter Feeds
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@JonnyGeller
: “Pick up Boris from the airport”.
pic.twitter.com/x4mxCs5UHJ
4 hours ago
24 September 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@DarranMarshall
: Compare & Contrast. TheSun 🆚 TheSun in Scotland.
#TomorrowsPapersToday
pic.twitter.com/NyzVROJHsk
4 hours ago
24 September 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@DebShoes72
: This wins today
twitter.com/puntersg/statu…
4 hours ago
24 September 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
what a day...
twitter.com/realDonaldTrum…
5 hours ago
24 September 2019
Gerard P Mulhern
@puntersg
RT
@RussInCheshire
: The life and times of Boris Johnson, actual Prime Minister 1. Sacked from The Times for inventing a quote then lying a…
5 hours ago
24 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@HereCelts
: I'm a big fan of this picture.
pic.twitter.com/HFpWeyRM91
5 hours ago
24 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@BBCSPORTNI
: ⚽️BREAKING NEWS! 🏆 Windsor Park will host the 2021
@UEFA
Super Cup final
#UEFA
pic.twitter.com/pL1XQ58yBj
7 hours ago
24 September 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@Kerrso86
: Please give this link a watch. There is people wanting & willing to help. It’s okay to ask them people for help 💙
#AwareNi
#I…
7 hours ago
24 September 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
Not only did
@DUPleader
describe at the time the epically disastrous decision by Boris Johnson to prorogue Parliame…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
11 hours ago
24 September 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@muscleboundmama
:
@rickoshea
@GretaThunberg
My 13-year-old son has Aspergers and has an IQ of 130 even with ADHD and GAD on top of it. H…
12 hours ago
24 September 2019
Squinter
@squinteratn
RT
@HolyCrossBoys
: Please share.
pic.twitter.com/tiqEwGTjaC
12 hours ago
24 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@BorderIrish
: Oh, sorry, am I ruining Brexit?
12 hours ago
24 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@paddypower
: Boris Johnson defeated for the 7th time in two months. The worst run of results since 07/08 Derby County.
12 hours ago
24 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
WATCH:
@HolyCrossBoys
Principal Kevin McArevey speaks out after an ‘improvised weapon’ was found in grounds of the…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
18 hours ago
24 September 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
Change of venue. Replay now at Queen's and not Ahoghill
twitter.com/AontroimGAA/st…
19 hours ago
24 September 2019
David Mohan
@DavidMohan99
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
pic.twitter.com/1TXhYYcnwD
19 hours ago
24 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@irelandincolour
: I counted 36 people in this one! How many do you see? Gweedore Natives, Gweedore, Co. Donegal Photographer: Robert Fre…
1 day ago
23 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@CalcioKlimberg
: WOW! This Egyptian league keeper ain't mucking about
pic.twitter.com/hYmvCcB1Yd
1 day ago
23 September 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@belsonicbelfast
: 🚨JUST ANNOUNCED🚨
#Belsonic2020
presents
@IronMaiden
& guests Mon 15th June, Ormeau Park 🔁RT & FOLLOW for chance…
2 days ago
23 September 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
RT
@cooperationirl
: Are you a small community/volutary organisation in need of capital funding?
@CommunitiesNI
has teamed up with @cooperat…
2 days ago
23 September 2019
Conor McParland
@cmcparland91
RT
@CelticFC
: Six wins out of six for the Bhoys in the league this season! ✅💪
#CELKIL
pic.twitter.com/q2ApxZxQ0O
2 days ago
22 September 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
RT
@TyroneGAALive
: TONIGHT'S VENUES ⬇️ LCC Group JFC Semi Final - Kildress v Killeeshil will now take place at Garvaghey (Pitch 2). LCC G…
3 days ago
22 September 2019
Paddy Tierney
@PaddyTierney21
The
@McQuillanGAC
Twitter account is defo worth a follow 🤣
twitter.com/AontroimGAA/st…
3 days ago
22 September 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
Visited the East Germany museum today. My mate who was with me reckons they were better off than he was in 80s Ball…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
3 days ago
21 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@paddyraffcomedy
: It’s
#CultureNightandDay
so here’s a re-upload of Nigel’s rant from last year. 👨🏻🇬🇧🇫🇷🇮🇪
#NonJeNeSectarian
https://t.co…
4 days ago
21 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@RTEOne
: Phil Coulter on why he chose to decline an OBE.
#LateLate
pic.twitter.com/7YQFBcA0yT
4 days ago
21 September 2019
Evan Short
@evansms
Sit down protest
#Berlin
style...
pic.twitter.com/i3DwefBI0d
4 days ago
20 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@neilojim1972
: OTD 1601 As O'Donnell besieged Niall Garbh in Donegal Abbey, an explosion tore through the building and 'blew it into the…
4 days ago
20 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@PPR_Org
: Lord Mayor
@johnfinucane
,
@sdlpcllrHeading
,
@MattCollinspbp
,
@AntoFlynnser
,
@Paul_Doherty__
signing the
#BuildHomesNow
demands…
6 days ago
19 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@Rcitybelfast
: 💥two Year 1 groups were based in
@ArdoyneYC
& Spectrum Centre tonight. Session focused on Prejudice & Discrimination whic…
6 days ago
19 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@PPR_Org
: Our mural is officially LAUNCHED!
#BuildHomesNow
pic.twitter.com/el6TMXJF11
6 days ago
19 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
This week’s paper is on sale now!
#frontpage
pic.twitter.com/O5gKq7Pj55
6 days ago
19 September 2019
North Belfast News
@NorthBelfastNew
RT
@johnfinucane
: These fantastic children were the winners of the eco poster competition I launched earlier this year. Their designs are c…
6 days ago
19 September 2019
Anthony Neeson
@Neekyatn
RT
@BallymacwardS
: Great article in this week’s Andersonstown News, well done Amelie 👏👏
@lamhdheargclg
pic.twitter.com/upqMEzPWsN
6 days ago
18 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: The heart-wrenching
@ATownNews
#FrontPage
this week.
#RIPRian
#YourCommunityNewspaper
@newbelfast
@limboss12
@dryder11
@k…
7 days ago
18 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
Our Inspirational Youth of the West 2019 Nominations continue to fly. If you are part of a Sports/Dance Club, make…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
7 days ago
18 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Daily Belfast -
mailchi.mp/belfastmediagr…
pic.twitter.com/L8G1GhK1mt
1 week ago
17 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: Great Image: Welcome to Rang a hAon
belfastmediagroup.com/welcome-to-ran…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@squinteratn
@Neekyatn
1 week ago
17 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@puntersg
: One woman’s journey of discovery on Lyric stage
belfastmediagroup.com/one-womans-jou…
via
@ATownNews
@newbelfast
@LyricBelfast
@squinteratn
…
1 week ago
17 September 2019
Andersonstown News
@ATownNews
RT
@DeegallMckillen
:
@FeileBelfast
@Kevgamblefeile
@HarryBeag
@GerryAdamsSF
@GerryCarlile
@irish_news
@ATownNews
@barrabest
@AllisonMorris1
…
1 week ago
17 September 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/Np65ySJOnB
2 weeks ago
12 September 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@RossaGACBelfast
:
@boyler67
@bronaghboyle1
pic.twitter.com/XaAJ3pE6Ip
3 weeks ago
02 September 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
RT
@NorthBelfastNew
: This week’s paper is on sale now!
#FRONTPAGE
pic.twitter.com/YhVLqt3zuN
1 month ago
22 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
‘Fighting man’ Sullivan riding the wave in the paid ranks
belfastmediagroup.com/fighting-man-s…
@sullivan_damien
@espn
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 months ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
Conlan and Ruiz make weight ahead of sold-out showdown
belfastmediagroup.com/conlan-and-rui…
pic.twitter.com/yQ2o0lQ2xL
2 months ago
02 August 2019
BMGsport
@BMG_sport
McComb confident he will roar to victory against ‘Le Lion’
belfastmediagroup.com/mccomb-confide…
@sugarseantl
@espn
@MTKGlobal
…
twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
2 months ago
02 August 2019
Advertising
Please follow & like us :)
Follow
Belfast Media Group © 2019. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by
WordPress
. Designed by