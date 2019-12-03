Folow us on social media

Peter Pan Lyric Theatre
Online December 3, 2019

Dig deep for Santa

Sinn Féin Councillor Steven Corr along with Patricia Monahan help Santa raise funds for local families in the run up to Christmas Sinn Féin Councillor Steven Corr along with Patricia Monahan help Santa raise funds for local families in the run up to Christmas
By Thomas McMullan
