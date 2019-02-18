Defeat ends Antrim’s promotion hopes

Allianz Hurling League 2A

Antrim 1-15

Westmeath 1-17

ANTRIM’S two-point defeat to Westmeath at Corrigan Park yesterday left their promotion hopes in tatters as the visitors took a huge step towards a final berth.

Going into the game, the Saffrons knew they needed a win to keep themselves in the mix, but they just couldn’t get to grips with the midlanders who were able to keep Antrim at arm’s length down the stretch and deservedly took the points.

There was no masking the disappointment from those in saffron afterwards as they knew they would not be returning to 1B after a disappointing loss when they hit just 1-4 from play over the 70-plus minutes.

“It’s very disappointing for us,” admitted manager Neal Peden.

“We came here with great expectations as it was a massive game to stand up and be counted in regards to the National Hurling League.

“We had chances to push on in the second half and we didn’t. When we go back and look at the stats, those are the things we will be saying.”

It was a slow start to this game with both teams hitting early wides, but the pattern was soon established with James McNaughton and Alan Devine trading frees before Aonghus Clarke fired over from range.

Three McNaughton frees gave Antrim the edge as he then traded points with Devine before Nigel Elliott finally shot Antrim’s first from play on 23 minutes to make it 0-6 to 0-4, but this was to be their final score of the opening half.

Westmeath drew level thanks to a Devine free and a magnificent sideline cut from Derek McNicholas before Devine gave them the lead.

It was to get even better for the visitors on 34 minutes as Devine got a touch to Robbie Greville’s long delivery to find the net, while McNicholas and Devine added points to make it 1-9 to 0-6 at the break.

With the swirling wind at their backs in the second period, Antrim needed a bright start and they got it with McNaughton clipping over a free and then Nigel Elliott sent Keelan Molloy in to flick to the net.

McNaughton and Kevin Rice added points but, crucially, Antrim could never get ahead.

The visitors rallied with the next three points and this was a lead they were to hold for the majority of the second period as the teams effectively went score-for-score.

Antrim did get to within one with Conor McCann – who had what looked like a good shout for a penalty waved away when hauled back by Tommy Doyle late on – and McNaughton hitting scores. But McNicholas – who earlier clipped over another sideline – landed a monster free.

McNaughton had a free that was finally given as a wide deep into added time when it appeared over, but the goal Antrim needed wouldn’t come as Westmeath held on for a crucial win.

ANTRIM: R Elliott; S Rooney, J Dillon, P Duffin; M Donnelly, S McCrory, C McHugh; C McCann (0-1), N McKeague; N Elliott (0-1), J McNaughton (0-11, all frees), K Rice (0-1); E O’Neill, K Molloy (1-0), C Clarke. Subs: N McManus (0-1) for K Rice (48), J O’Connell (48), E Campbell for P Duffin (50), D McKinley for N McKeague (52).

WESTMEATH: P Carroll; D Egerton, T Doyle, G Greville; A Craig, A Clarke (0-1), P Greville (0-1); C Boyle, S Clavin (0-2); R Greville, K Doyle (0-2, 1 free), J Boyle; A Devine (1-5, 0-4 frees), D McNicholas (0-5, 2 frees, 2 sidelines), D Clinton. Subs: N Mitchell (0-1) for D Clinton (31), S Power for C Boyle (52), C Doyle for A Devine (56), S McGovern for S Clavin (70+2).

REFEREE: Patrick Murphy (Carlow)