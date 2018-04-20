Darkness into light coffee morning

PEOPLE are being urged to sign up for the annual Darkness into Light charity event in Hannahstown, which will be held on May 12 to raise funds for suicide prevention, suicide bereavement and self harm.

A coffee morning will be held in Lámh Dhearg clubrooms on Saturday, April 21 from 10am to 12.00noon to promote and register for this year’s 5k walk.

Jim McCormick, Chair of Darkness Into Light Hannahstown Committee said the event is a ‘dander with a difference’ as he urged the community to come along.

“The support we received last year with regards to our Darkness Into Light Hannahstown 5k walk/run was overwhelming and helped us raise nearly £30k for Suicide Awareness in West Belfast and Pieta House,” he said.

“Our main goal now is to get as many people to register as possible from individuals, local businesses, sports groups, schools and community based organisations signing up teams of people to register and show their support. That’s all we ask.

“No sponsorship is required, just a registration fee and your commitment to walk or run on Saturday 12 May, alongside the hundreds in the local community who have already registered along with their family and friends for what promises to be a dander that will make a real difference.”

