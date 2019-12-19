Danny Baker takes over as Lord Mayor of Belfast

SINN Féin Councillor Danny Baker has officially been installed as Mayor of Belfast. The Colin area representative has replaced newly elected MP for North Belfast John Finucane.

Co-opted to Belfast City Council in Janaury 2018, the 37-year-old told the Andersonstown News that it will be a “huge honour” to represent the people of Belfast.

“What can I say, it’s amazing,” he said. “I’m honoured to have been asked by Sinn Féin to be the next Ard Mhéara of Belfast.

“I have been an activist in the Colin area since I was 16. I’m very much about grassroots politics and that theme is something I want to continue.

“I want to use the office of Mayor to bring politics from the ground up.”

Having topped the council election poll in May, Danny spoke of how he will be continuing the civic work of party colleague John Finucane.

“The role of Mayor is city-wide, I want to be a Mayor for all communities and to represent everybody. I want to champion the need for improvements to our mental health services. It’s something that has really impacted the Colin area. I want to use the office of Mayor to help in whatever way I can. I will work with our young people to ensure that they are included in decision-making that they have a brighter future and better quality of life.”

The Lagmore father-of-three said he will be straight into Mayor business when he takes over the ‘chain’ today.

“I want to do this for my family. 2019 has been a difficult year for our family with the loss of our mother Edna. Mum was probably my biggest supporter and I want to do her, my wife and children proud. I want to show my kids that there is nothing you can’t achieve through hard work and doing your best.”

Sinn Féin group leader on the Council, Ciarán Beattie, described Mr Baker as a “well-respected and grounded community activist in the Colin area”.

He added: “He has also been a vocal campaigner for LGBT and Irish language rights, climate action, community empowerment and for mental health awareness.

“Danny will take this grassroot style of representation into the role of Mayor and ensure that all the needs of the citizens of this city are reflected in Belfast City Council. I want to pay tribute to outgoing Ard Mhéara John Finucane. He placed human rights social justice, environmentalism and defending Belfast against Brexit at the heart of his term.”