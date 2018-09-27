Cycle for Truth will visit grave of murdered priest

THE BALLYMURPHY Massacre Cycle for Truth returns next month and organisers are hoping to build on the success of last year’s cycle.

The 70-mile round trip from the massacre site at Springfield Park to the Portaferry graveside of Father Hugh Mullan will take place on Sunday, October 14 at 8am.

Fr Mullan was one of the 11 people murdered by the British army during the introduction of internment without trial in August 1971.

John Teggart, whose father Danny was one of the eleven innocents murdered said: “We were overwhelmed by the success of last year and we are hoping for even more cyclists this year.

“This is a very important event for an even more important cause, in aid of what the families deserve – the truth.”

Last year almost 50 participants completed the cycle and John spoke of the importance of the destination and remembering Father Hugh Mullan.

“It’s always good to cycle to Portaferry to visit the graveside, to pay our respects along with the family and remember everything that Fr Mullan stood for and gave to the Ballymurphy community during his time with us,” said John.

Since the recent screening of the Massacre in Ballymurphy film the families have been inundated with messages of support and best wishes for the upcoming inquests.

John added: “We have been asked by many people how they can donate to the campaign and in response we have set up this My Donate page. The funds raised will assist us in our campaign for truth and justice, we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their kind messages of support.”

Registration for the cycle is £15 with a minimum of £50 sponsorship – a total of £65. Cyclists should assemble at 7.30am for an 8am start on Sunday, August 6 at Springfield Park.

The route takes participants from Belfast to Carryduff, Downpatrick, Strangford and on to Portaferry via ferry, with the return the same way, finishing with refreshments at the Sliabh Dubh on the Whiterock Road.

