Cultúrlann launch for book

THE Cultíúrlann is set to welcome Presbyterian Minister the Reverend David Latimer who will launch his book A Leap of Faith which details his relationship and firm friendship with Martin McGuinness.

Launching next Thursday, the book recounts how in spring 2006, David Latimer’s church, First Derry Presbyterian, was paint-bombed yet again. David went public about the attacks and live on Radio Foyle he made an appeal to Martin McGuinness to help, believing that he was the only man in the city who could protect the church. Martin McGuinness arrived at the church within hours. It was this first meeting that would mark the beginning of a remarkable friendship that evolved and developed over the next 11 years.

Covering a series of events – including David’s speech at the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis, Martin McGuinness’s handshake with the Queen and their joint work for peace in Derry – this heartfelt book tells the inspiring story of friendship that had lasting impact in Derry and beyond.

A Leap of Faith by David Latimer will take place at the Cultúrlann on Thursday November 22 at 7.30pm. All are welcome to attend.

