Convenience store robbed for third time inside a month

SINN Féin Councillor Arder Carson has condemned those behind a robbery at a Mace convenience store on the Suffolk Road – the third attack on the premises in the space of a month.

The robbery took place last Tuesday evening, March 27, around 9pm. The culprit made off with the till drawer and a substantial amount of cigarettes. It is understood the male made off on foot towards the adjacent Lenadoon estate.

Councillor Carson described the robbery as “outrageous” especially as the owners of the shop have just recently taken it over.

“Myself and Alex Maskey visited with the owners to express our support to them,” he said. “I had previously gone up after the last robbery with Belfast City Council staff and I know that the owner had put in place extra security measures, this would have been around three weeks ago. The cigarettes, the money from the till, it all adds up to a substantial amount and it’s hard to know how sustainable the business will be for that family now,” he added.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information to come forward, this is the third robbery, it is just so disheartening. “These losses affect things like insurance, you have a family trying to make a living, employing local people and this is what keeps happening. It’s a complete disgrace.”

Please follow and like us: