Controls on new ATM charges urged

SINN Féin Councillor Steven Corr says he intends to put forward a motion during July’s full full Council meeting urging tighter regulation of surcharges on certain ATM withdrawals.

Cllr Corr said he had been contacted by a number of constituents in recent weeks after ‘CashZone’ ATMs began charging the public around 95p to withdraw their money.

“This is basically the insurance costs of the recent ATM robberies – incidentally none of which has happened in our areas – being passed straight on to the most deprived areas which have the least amount of banks in them,” said Cllr Corr. “We fought very hard to get a free ATM into this area and that is still the case at the Spar at the top of the Whiterock.

“We are hearing that there is between a 90p to £1.90 surcharge which means you are getting £8.10 for a £10 cash withdrawal, £3.10 for £5. People in this area aren’t withdrawing hundreds of pounds, you are talking £5, £10, £20 and with these charges it soon adds up.

“Every time someone from this area is withdrawing money they are getting hit.

“People who live in affluent areas aren’t getting hit with this charge, it’s mainly ATMs in working class, deprived areas.

“We will be bringing forward a motion to ask who has responsibility for these ATMs? We will be calling for tighter, revised regulation around this,” he added.

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts added: “It is completely unacceptable for any consumer to have to pay 95p every time they use an ATM to withdraw their own cash. This transaction charge will result in less footfall and trade for our members as consumers will go elsewhere to access cash.

“Retail NI will be fighting this unfair transaction charge to ensure independent retailers and consumer get a fair deal.”

