LORAG launches Good morning phone call service

From March 18, Lorag has been operating a daily “Good morning” phone call service to elderly, vulnerable and those socially isolating in the Lower Ormeau area.

“This service has been in response to community need and the ongoing health crisis to ensure people receive a daily chat, check in and any support they may need,” says Natasha Brennan of LORAG.

“To date that has been things like – picking up prescriptions and essentials in the shops. We are operating a no-contact service with door drop-offs to ensure protection of those who are vulnerable.”

If you know of anyone who could benefit from this service, please message or call LORAG on 07753144928.

“We feel this will be an ever evolving service as this crisis continues and we will keep the public updated if we need more support operating the service as the weeks go on,” adds Natasha.