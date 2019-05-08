Community group serving area’s vital needs

FORMED seven years ago, TDK Community Group is the go to organisation for residents of Thorndale, Duncairn and Kinnaird.

The group was set up by Thorndale woman Rosemary McGreevy as a direct reaction to anti-social behaviour in the area by youths who causing havoc at a new building site.

Over the years, TDK Community Group has transformed into an organisation providing a safe, peaceful and regenerated environment for residents through a range of family and social activities.

Rosemary explained, “TDK was formed seven years ago as a direct reaction to anti-social behaviour in the area.

“There were groups of 100 young people who were using the building site of new houses to party.

“We have a community meeting every month held at the Duncairn Centre which is attended by all statutory agencies and councillors. If anyone wants to come along, they are very welcome.

“We raise any housing issues with Newington Housing Association and have a place on the Girdwood community forum.

“We also set up a neighbourhood watch scheme which has become quite important to ensure the local community is a safer place for all.

“We also run a number of events throughout the year including a family fun day to raise money for the children’s cancer unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital.”

More recently, TDK Community Group have set up a food bank to provide a vital lifeline for the local community.

The food bank operates from a Portakabin at the back of the Duncairn Centre for Culture and Arts every Monday and Wednesday from 10am to 12pm.

The service is entirely run by volunteers from the TDK area with help from Rev Karen Sethuraman from Soul Space, who are also based in the Duncairn Centre.

Rosemary is hoping the food bank will provide much-needed support to those in need in the local community.

“The Duncairn kindly provided us with a portacabin and together with volunteers we done up and painted.

“We felt there was a great need in the local community for a food bank, particularly with so many people getting disqualified for benefits and universal credit.

“We found many people were running low on money each month. The price of food is getting more expensive, so the food bank is a vital resource for some.

“The food bank is entirely volunteer-led and without them we could not provide the service.

“The support from the local community has been absolutely fabulous. If anyone would like to donate items, please call in and help.”

Rev Karen Sethuraman added, “We are a Celtic community and we want to help the community in every way we can.

“We want to empower people so the food bank came about after contact with TDK Community Group.

“We can support people who come in to use the food bank from food needs or pastoral care needs.”

To find out more about TDK Community Group and to get involved, check out the group’s Facebook page

