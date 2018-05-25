Coffee morning in aid of Alzheimer’s Society

A LOCAL retailer is urging people to come and join them for a cuppa at their annual coffee morning fundraiser set to take place at the end of May.

Colourtrend, located in Harvey Norman on the Boucher Road, will hold their event on May 26 in aid of The Alzheimer’s Society.

Manger Joanne Moores explained the charity is close to her heart saying: “I had a history of Alzheimers in my family, my grandmother and my mother, and that’s why we decided it would be nice to host our annual coffee morning in aid of this wonderful charity.

“We will play music and there will be lots of delicious treats to go with your tea and coffee as well as the opportunity to find out more about this wonderful charity and the work they do.”

Laura Summerbell, Community Fundraiser for The Alzheimer’s Society in Belfast said they are ‘extremely grateful’ to Colourtrend on the Boucher Road for holding a coffee morning for Alzheimer’s Society.

“As a charity, we rely on the generosity of companies like Colourtrend to help us support people to live well with dementia today and fund research to find a cure for tomorrow,” she explained.

“There are currently 20,000 people in Northern Ireland living with dementia. Every day, Alzheimer’s Society works tirelessly to find new treatments and, ultimately, a cure for dementia. We also provide expert information, training, and support services to all those who need our help.”

The coffee morning will take place in Colourtrend, Boucher Road inside Harvey Norman from 11am until 1pm.

